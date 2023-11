Apple launches new analytics tool for artists on its music service

Just like many other streaming platforms, Apple has a bunch of analytics tools for artists that are using its music service. Over the weekend, the Cupertino-based company released a new feature , Listening Now, which promises to provide real-time data for listening analytics to Apple Music artists.Apple’s Music for Artists platform is the place where artists can track analytics and connect with fans. With the addition of the “Listening Now” widget, artists will be able to see their listener count in real-time.The widget tells artists how many listeners have initiated playback on one of their songs at any given moment. In addition, it provides a detailed view of their Listening Now trends from the past two days.The new Listening Now feature is now available on the Apple Music for Artists website and via the iPhone app, which has been recently updated to include the new analytics widget.