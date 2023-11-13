Apple launches new analytics tool for artists on its music service
Just like many other streaming platforms, Apple has a bunch of analytics tools for artists that are using its music service. Over the weekend, the Cupertino-based company released a new feature, Listening Now, which promises to provide real-time data for listening analytics to Apple Music artists.
Apple’s Music for Artists platform is the place where artists can track analytics and connect with fans. With the addition of the “Listening Now” widget, artists will be able to see their listener count in real-time.
The widget tells artists how many listeners have initiated playback on one of their songs at any given moment. In addition, it provides a detailed view of their Listening Now trends from the past two days.
Maximum Listeners highlights the top number of listeners you had at any given point in the last 48-hour period, while Average Listeners gives you the average number of listeners in the last 48-hour period. Get a snapshot of your top-six most played back songs under Top Songs Now.
The new Listening Now feature is now available on the Apple Music for Artists website and via the iPhone app, which has been recently updated to include the new analytics widget.
