Apple Music fixes artist compensation issue with Shazam tech
YouTube employs Google's own Content ID tech to scan any content uploaded on the website for copyrighted music. Shortly after a video is uploaded on YouTube, Content ID scans it, flags any commercial songs that may be in it and lets their copyright owners monetize or even take down the video.
Apple Music will be using Shazam tech for this endeavor. Shazam itself is a popular music recognition service that Apple bought in late 2018 for a reported $400 million.
Shazam's music recognition algorhytms will be scanning content uploaded to Apple Music, particularly DJ mixes, so that the streaming service can then compensate all artists whose songs are included. We're yet to know what the exact revenue split between the artists will be.
In related news, recently Apple bought a classical music streaming service, with intents to deliver a "significantly improved classical music experience" to Apple Music users. In addition, as a result of that purchase, Apple plans to launch a separate music streaming app early next year, dedicated exclusively to classical music.