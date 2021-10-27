Notification Center

Apple Apps Music

Apple Music app debuts on PlayStation 5

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
Apple Music app debuts on PlayStation 5
We reported last week that Apple and Sony might be close to launching the Apple Music app on the PlayStation 5. At the time of the report, the app appeared to be listed, but no one could download it.

Earlier today, Sony confirmed that PlayStation 5 users all over the world can download the Apple Music app. The console offers seamless integration with the Apple Music streaming service with background music and music video playback, which means subscribers can listen before, during, or after their gameplay session.

Apple Music subscribers who own a PlayStation 5 can start the app before opening a game, or during gameplay by pressing the PS button on the DualSense wireless controller to access the Control Center and select the Music Function card. You’ll be presented with recommendations that match the game you’re currently playing, or you can choose from a playlist in your library or other Apple Music-curated playlists for gaming.

Of course, subscribers can also find and watch music videos from a wide selection of artists in the Apple Music app. Simply start by playing the video in full screen and if you decide to continue/start playing a game, the audio from the music video will continue to play. To download the Apple Music app, make sure to visit the Media space folder on the PlayStation 5. Don’t forget to link your Apple Music account after installing the app.

