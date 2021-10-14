Notification Center

Apple Apps

Apple Music headed to PlayStation 5

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
Apple Music headed to PlayStation 5
In an unsurprising turn of events, Apple Music is about to make its debut on PlayStation 5, Sony’s hard to come by gaming console. This would be the second major Apple service provided by Sony via its PlayStation console after the Japanese giant offered PS5 owners six months of free access to Apple TV+.

Although the arrival of the app hasn’t been officialized yet, some Reddit users claim they have received the option to download Apple Music on their PlayStation 5 consoles, but the app wasn’t available.

Eurogamer reports they have tried to download the app from an UK account, but they didn’t find the app. However, they did get the prompt to download Apple Music from a newly created US account.

While PS5 users may not yet be able to download Apple Music on their consoles, the recent reports suggest that Sony is going to make the app available very soon. We’re not sure if this is such a big thing for Apple to announce its October 18 event which focuses on Macs, but at least we know the Apple Music app will sooner or later come to the PS5.

