Apple tests a new location for ads in the App Store
Besides allowing mask-wearing Apple iPhone users with an Apple Watch to unlock their handset without using a Passcode or Face ID, the iOS 14.5 beta has something else new. In an attempt to make some more money from the App Store (beyond Apple's 30% cut of in-app revenue), Apple is placing ads on the App Store's Search tab. According to 9to5Mac, the advertised app is listed as a suggested one for iPhone users to install.
Apple Store search ads started in 2016. And Apple has started including ads for its Services features in the Settings app. This has upset many iPhone users who point out that they are paying over $1,000 for their phones in many cases and shouldn't be subject to receiving ads designed to make Apple more money. But Apple likes to promote how it keeps iOS users' data private. Soon, Apple's App Tracking Transparency feature will demand that iOS users opt-in if they want to be tracked for advertising purposes. The average mobile app has six trackers that send user data to other apps. While most iPhone users are expected not to opt-in to be tracked, there are some who like the convenience of having ads for what they are shopping for found online.
Facebook and Snapchat are believed to be the two apps most affected by Apple's App Tracking Transparency (ATT) feature. Months ago, Facebook said that Apple's moves could lead to a 50% drop in ad revenue for the year which would be an annual hit of more than $40 billion. A more recent analysis calls for quarterly declines of 2.11% to 13.59% for the second quarter of this year, when Apple's ATT is expected to debut to all iOS 14 users. World-wide, in the best case scenario, this analysis sees 30% of Facebook users on iOS opting-in to be tracked, and only 10% in the worst case scenario.