Apple may separate RAM from the processor for more AI power in future iPhones

Most smartphones nowadays have their RAM on the same chip as the processor, but Apple is reportedly looking to do something different. It wants to allow more RAM to speed up memory access for Apple Intelligence tasks and thus it wants the RAM and processor on separate chips.
The info comes from The Elec, and according to the report, Apple has asked Samsung to begin researching how to package the DRAM memory used in iPhones. If the RAM is on the same chip, there's a limitation of how quick it can be.
To make faster RAM, Apple reportedly wants a larger DRAM package, and Samsung has reportedly been tasked with coming up with how to do that. If the RAM is on a separate package, this will also help with heat issues, as on-device AI is an intensive process that tends to make chips hot.
Reportedly, Apple could have chosen to use the kind of high-bandwidth memory (HB) that is often used in servers. However, it seems Cupertino rejected the idea as this time of memory cannot get small enough to fit within a phone. Also, it would take up too much power from the phone's battery to be really functional.
In order to achieve a separate package for the RAM, Apple may need to reduce the size of its processor and maybe even the battery, in order to fit everything in an iPhone.
It seems Samsung has just begun its research, but reportedly Apple is planning to use the new method for 2026's iPhone 18 series.
The Elec is usually quite reliable when it comes to sources from Apple's supply chains, but it's not as accurate when it comes to future Apple decisions.
In my opinion, Apple's move to separate RAM and the processor could be a game-changer for AI performance on iPhones, though it will be interesting to see how the company tackles the trade-offs in space and battery efficiency. For one, I'd hate it if the battery would need to be smaller for this, so hopefully, Apple finds a better solution than shrinking battery sizes.
