Apple's MagSafe Charger will be limited to 12W on the iPhone 12 mini
MagSafe will be even slower with the iPhone 12 mini
In an updated support document spotted first by MacRumors, Apple has revealed that its recently launched MagSafe Charger will be limited to 12W when used with the iPhone 12 mini, which is due for release next week.
To achieve that peak 12W charging speed, Apple says the MagSafe Charger requires a USB-C Power Delivery brick that operates at 9V/2.03A. As a result, the now-discontinued 18W charger Apple offered last year might be sufficient.
Don't use MagSafe and the Lightning port at the same time
There’s more bad news for buyers. The document states that temperature and system activity can limit the charger regardless of which phone is attached, so peak speeds aren’t guaranteed at all times.
Those of you that don’t use AirPods and instead use Lightning accessories like EarPods will be even more disappointed to hear that MagSafe is limited to 7.5W on all iPhone 12 models when the Lightning port is in use.
Apple says this has been done to comply with regulatory standards.