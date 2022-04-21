MagSafe Battery Pack firmware update brings faster charging than before
The MagSafe battery pack is now getting a nice firmware update which will bring it to support 7.5W charging for your MagSafe-compatible iPhone (that is, both the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 series), reports AppleInsider.
The update is released as an over-the-air update, and this time, Apple has not provided patch notes for it. However, Cupertino has thought to update a support document which now clarifies that the MagSafe Battery Pack has now luckily got an improved charging rate.
The firmware update begins automatically when you attach your battery pack to your iPhone, but using this method can take about one week for your MagSafe Battery Pack to receive it.
You can check the firmware version of your MagSafe Battery Pack by going to your iPhone's Settings > General > About > MagSafe Battery Pack. The update that brings the faster charging is version 2.7.b.0., so if you're on that one, you're all good to go.
The MagSafe Battery Pack is still not the fastest in terms of charging speeds. So far, other MagSafe accessories can provide up to 15W of charging speeds, but they do need to be plugged in your wall, so, the Battery Pack is still a good option if you're out and about.
Before this update, the MagSafe Battery Pack supported charging speeds of up to 5W (yeah, the same as that cute little power brick Apple used to include with iPhones). Well, although 7.5W is not the most speedy out there, it is a welcome improvement for a battery pack that can just attach itself to your iPhone when you're out and about.
For those of you who don't want to wait for so long, there's another way to do that faster. As MacRumor mentions, using a Mac or an iPad to update the battery pack takes only minutes. You can attach a Lightning cable to the battery pack and then plug in the USB side to an iPad or Mac to start updating.
