 MagSafe Battery Pack firmware update brings faster charging than before - PhoneArena
Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
New
Learn about PhoneArena's new brand identity

MagSafe Battery Pack firmware update brings faster charging than before

Accessories Apple
Iskra Petrova
MagSafe battery pack firmware update brings faster charging
The MagSafe battery pack is now getting a nice firmware update which will bring it to support 7.5W charging for your MagSafe-compatible iPhone (that is, both the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 series), reports AppleInsider.

MagSafe Battery Pack gets speeds of up to 7.5W with new update


The update is released as an over-the-air update, and this time, Apple has not provided patch notes for it. However, Cupertino has thought to update a support document which now clarifies that the MagSafe Battery Pack has now luckily got an improved charging rate.

Before this update, the MagSafe Battery Pack supported charging speeds of up to 5W (yeah, the same as that cute little power brick Apple used to include with iPhones). Well, although 7.5W is not the most speedy out there, it is a welcome improvement for a battery pack that can just attach itself to your iPhone when you're out and about.

The firmware update begins automatically when you attach your battery pack to your iPhone, but using this method can take about one week for your MagSafe Battery Pack to receive it.

For those of you who don't want to wait for so long, there's another way to do that faster. As MacRumor mentions, using a Mac or an iPad to update the battery pack takes only minutes. You can attach a Lightning cable to the battery pack and then plug in the USB side to an iPad or Mac to start updating.

You can check the firmware version of your MagSafe Battery Pack by going to your iPhone's Settings > General > About > MagSafe Battery Pack. The update that brings the faster charging is version 2.7.b.0., so if you're on that one, you're all good to go.

The MagSafe Battery Pack is still not the fastest in terms of charging speeds. So far, other MagSafe accessories can provide up to 15W of charging speeds, but they do need to be plugged in your wall, so, the Battery Pack is still a good option if you're out and about.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

The best cell phones for seniors and the elderly - updated April 2022
The best cell phones for seniors and the elderly - updated April 2022
HBO Max joins Verizon’s +play platform
HBO Max joins Verizon’s +play platform
Verizon service is down along the U.S. West Coast
Verizon service is down along the U.S. West Coast
BLU launches its first-ever 5G smartphone in the US, the F91
BLU launches its first-ever 5G smartphone in the US, the F91
Judge fines Apple for not including power brick in iPhone box
Judge fines Apple for not including power brick in iPhone box
No Google Assistant for Galaxy Watch 4 for now
No Google Assistant for Galaxy Watch 4 for now

Popular stories

Blind camera comparison results: Apple takes the cake
Blind camera comparison results: Apple takes the cake
Even more iPhone 14 schematics leak, showing the differences between the four models
Even more iPhone 14 schematics leak, showing the differences between the four models
New evidence strongly suggests Google's Pixel Watch with Wear OS 3.1 is nigh
New evidence strongly suggests Google's Pixel Watch with Wear OS 3.1 is nigh
Four-year-old accidentally places $100 Uber Eats order and leaves nice tip
Four-year-old accidentally places $100 Uber Eats order and leaves nice tip
Government issues warning against unblockable phishing attacks on T-Mobile customers
Government issues warning against unblockable phishing attacks on T-Mobile customers
T-Mobile is the fastest carrier, Galaxy S22 Ultra the phone with the speediest downloads
T-Mobile is the fastest carrier, Galaxy S22 Ultra the phone with the speediest downloads
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless