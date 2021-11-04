Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G at $150 with a trade-in!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G at $150 with a trade-in!

 View
Accessories Apple

Apple patented a non-floating sliding Magic Keyboard for the iPad

Iskren Gaidarov
By @IskrenGaidarov
0
Apple patented a non-floating sliding Magic Keyboard for the iPad
Apple’s Magic Keyboard for the iPad might get an upgrade that changes it completely. According to a new patent filed by the Cupertino company we might see a non-floating Magic Keyboard in the future.

The current Magic Keyboard for the iPad Pro makes it "float" above the keys and has a strong hinge with which you can adjust the tablet’s position. In the new patent, we see a non-floating tablet standing at the top end of the keyboard. There are two hinges, just like on the current Magic Keyboard.

The difference between the current one and the keyboard in the patent is that the latter slides forward with the iPad. This way when you adjust the Apple tablet’s position and angle the keyboard also adjusts accordingly. The keyboard is no longer the body of the accessory, and it's got another layer below it instead. Apple calls it a Sliding Input Device Cover in the patent. Of course, this is probably just a technical name and it won’t be used if Apple decides to release such a product. The current Magic Keyboard doesn't move with the iPad.


Apple’s new patent also gives a glimpse into how the current Magic Keyboard’s double hinge design works. The double-hinge mechanism is seen supporting an iPad at various angles, just like the current Magic Keyboard.

This new patent doesn’t necessarily mean Apple is going to make a non-floating Magic Keyboard. The Cupertino company could’ve filed it just so it can block other companies from using the technology. Truth be told, this could’ve also been one of the original designs for the Magic Keyboard and Apple could’ve later on decided on the floating iPad one instead.

The Apple Magic Keyboard for iPad was first launched with the 2020 iPad Pro. This year the accessory got a slight redesign for the 2021 iPad Pro series.

Currently, the Apple Magic Keyboard is available in two versions: one compatible with the 11-inch 3rd Gen iPad Pro and the 4th Gen iPad Air, and one with the 12.9-inch 5th Gen iPad Pro. The first one costs $299, while the second one costs $50 extra.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (2021) specs
Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (2021) specs
Review
9.0
11%off $800 Special BestBuy 13%off $700 Special BestBuy $799 Special Apple
View more offers
  • Display 11.0 inches 2388 x 1688 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple M1 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 7540 mAh
  • OS iPadOS 14.x
Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2021) specs
Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2021) specs
Review
9.2
8%off $1100 Special BestBuy 9%off $1000 Special BestBuy $1099 Special Apple
View more offers
  • Display 12.9 inches 2732 x 2048 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple M1 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 10758 mAh
  • OS iPadOS 14.x

Latest News

Here's what a quadriplegic thinks of Apple accessibility in iOS 15
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
Here's what a quadriplegic thinks of Apple accessibility in iOS 15
The AirPods 3 and AirPods Pro are not as similar on the inside as on the outside
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  0
The AirPods 3 and AirPods Pro are not as similar on the inside as on the outside
Pixel 6 Pro sneaks into DxOMark’s Top 10 list
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
Pixel 6 Pro sneaks into DxOMark’s Top 10 list
Apple, I never got used to the iPhone notch, now it's on MacBooks too?
by Rado Minkov,  2
Apple, I never got used to the iPhone notch, now it's on MacBooks too?
Apple Watch's fall detection feature helps cyclist hit by a car
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
Apple Watch's fall detection feature helps cyclist hit by a car
“Sideloading is a cybercriminal’s best friend”—Apple's Craig Federighi at his Web Summit keynote
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  3
“Sideloading is a cybercriminal’s best friend”—Apple's Craig Federighi at his Web Summit keynote
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless