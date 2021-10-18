Apple introduces two new powerful chips including the M1 Max with 57 billion transistors

Apple took the M1 chip it designed and released last year to replace Intel's processors and shot it up with steroids to create two new powerful chips. The M1 Pro and the M1 Max are both built using TSMC's 5nm process node. The M1 Pro sports a transistor count of 33.7 billion transistors, more than twice the 16 billion found inside the M1.





The M1 Pro offers a 70% hike in CPU performance and two times the graphics performance delivered by the M1. The component will be equipped with ten cores and eight of them will be high-performance cores and two efficiency cores. The GPU features 16 cores, twice the number found in the M1. The M1 Pro delivers twice the graphics performance as the M1 and 7 times the graphics performance found in today's PC laptop chips.







Apple also unveiled the M1 Max with a whopping 57 billion transistors (3.5 times the M1 and 1.7 times the number of transistors in the M1 Pro) making it the biggest and most powerful chip to be designed by the tech giant. While the M1 Max has the same 10 core setup as the M1 Pro (with eight high-performance cores), the former supports twice the memory bandwidth as the M1 Pro (400GB/sec), RAM (up to 64GB) and the GPU carries 32 cores offering four times the GPU performance found on the M1.





Apple says that the M1 Max delivers 1.7 times the CPU performance of today's PC laptop chips while using 70% less power. And compared to the most powerful PC laptop chips used today, the M1 Max matches the graphics performance using 40% less power. Compared to the most powerful PC laptop it could find, the M1 Max delivers comparable performance using 100W less power.



