Apple's valuation declines nearly $100 billion as CEO Cook faces his toughest opponent

Continued fears about the spread of the coronavirus and a huge sell-off in oil prices combined to crater global stock markets on Monday morning. As a result, U.S. stocks opened the week down 7% forcing a 15-minute trading freeze to go into effect. Apple, which closed Friday at $289.03 a share, opened 8.7% lower at $263.75. Despite the sell-off, the company's valuation remains well over the one trillion dollar mark. The tech giant was the first publicly traded U.S. firm to reach that valuation level in August of 2018.





Apple has since recovered a little and is currently trading at $271. However, the company has seen its valuation decline by $97 billion just over the weekend. Production of Apple's most important product, the iPhone, has been severely affected by the coronavirus as assembly lines ground to a halt at the Chinese factories that produce the device. Only now are the they slowly ramping back up. As we told you just the other day, 2019 iPhone models are getting hard to find in New York City and this could be a microcosm for the supply situation throughout other major cities.

Apple CEO Cook has already steered the company through difficult times but this might be the worst







The company has already admitted that it will report revenue for the fiscal second quarter (covering the three months from January through March) below the low end of the $263 billion-$267 billion projection made by the firm at the end of January. At the end of this month, Apple is expected to unveil some new products including the entry-level iPhone 9 (aka iPhone SE2) and two new iPad Pro models. Even if the company stays on schedule and introduces the new iPhone on March 31st, crystal ball wielding analyst Ming-Chi Kuo expects demand for the handset to greatly outpace supply until the assembly lines can return to normal speeds. And even the first 5G iPhone models, not due to be introduced until September, could face a one month delay according to several Wall Street number crunchers.









Apple's problem isn't strictly limited to production issues. The coronavirus also forced Apple to shut the doors of all 42 Apple Stores in China before reopening 29 of them for eight hour days; these stores usually have their doors open for 12 hours each day.







