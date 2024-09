For a company known for minimal layoffs, Apple sure is laying off a lot of people

The past couple of years have seen a terrible trend of layoffs and “downsizing” hit a lot of major and smaller companies. Google, Meta, Microsoft, Alphabet and Tesla are just some of the major companies that have let go of thousands of people since 2023 began. But now it seems like Apple is keen to be featured on that list as well.Let’s get one thing out of the way: yes, Apple isn’t even close to hitting the layoff figures of those other companies mentioned above. But, for a company often heralded for barely any layoffs, Apple has really taken things up a notch.Just now is the fourth time this year that Apple is laying off staff according to Bloomberg’s Apple insider Mark Gurman. Around 100 positions have been eliminated this week in the “services division”. Most affected from these layoffs was the team managing Apple Books. Apple News also saw some layoffs, with the company planning increased subscription prices and in-app advertisement according to Gurman.