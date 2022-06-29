 Apple launches Community+ to recognize the contribution of its best community members - PhoneArena
Interestingly enough, today, Apple quietly launched a new worldwide program called Community+. The idea behind this initiative is to recognize, honor, and celebrate members whose "positive attitude, expertise, and curiosity to explore new solutions" have made a "big impact" in Apple's community.

According to Apple, members of the Community+ program will have access to "special perks, white-glove experiences, and more." Unfortunately, Cupertino didn't clarify what these extra perks are, nor did it specify how it intends to deliver its promised white-glove, or said in other words, personalized and more premium experience to the Community+ members.

Although what Apple has prepared for Community+ members sounds interesting, there is one significant caveat here. The Community+ membership is invite-only. Each year, the company will invite a small group of contributors to join the program. And on top of that, invites are limited because Cupertino wishes to "keep the program offerings fresh and unique." So, yeah, not to ruin your dreams or anything, but the chances of getting into Apple's Community+ program are very slim.

However, Cupertino has left some hints as to what types of people will get into the Community+ program. As the company stated, it is looking for engaged and active "shining stars" — community members who share "quality content and helpful answers." Furthermore, these members must also be role models who motivate others and elevate the community. So, if you want to see what Apple has in store for its Community+ members, step up your game!
