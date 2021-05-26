Apple's job search hints at a possible involvement with cryptocurrency
Will you eventually be able to pay for a new Apple iPhone with Bitcoin? That is one of the conclusions that you might come to following a peak at the "Jobs at Apple" website (via CNBC) where Apple posted a listing for a Business Development Manager for Alternative Payments. The job posting says that the Apple Wallets, Payments, and Commerce (WPC) team is looking for someone to hold up Apple's end in Alternative Payments Partnerships.
Some analysts have suggested that Apple invest some of its cash in cryptocurrency following in the footsteps of Tesla. A couple of years ago, an Apple Pay executive said that the company saw "long-term potential" in cryptocurrency technology, but has no plans to use it at the moment. Back in February, RBC Capital Markets Analyst Mitch Steves suggested that Apple create a crypto-exchange and invest in alternative currencies.
Steves' analysis said that if Apple were to get heavily involved in cryptocurrency, it will help the U.S. become the technological leader in this market for as long as 10-20 years. The analyst also forecast that if Apple were to develop a wallet-based crypto exchange, it could generate as much as $40 billion in revenue for Apple.