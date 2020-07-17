AT&T Verizon iOS Apple Deals

Apple's iPhone XS Max for Verizon and AT&T is on sale at a mind-blowing discount

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Jul 17, 2020, 6:33 AM
Should you buy the iPhone XS Max in 2020? As is always the case when it comes to previous-generation flagship handsets from major companies like Apple, that depends on two big things. Specifically, whether or not you need to own one of the world's latest and greatest smartphones, with the fastest processor and fanciest camera system in tow, and how substantial of a discount you can get on a device like the 2018-released 6.5-inch A12 Bionic powerhouse.

Obviously, the XS Max is not worth its list price of $999.99 and up almost a year after the commercial debut of the vastly improved iPhone 11 family and just a few months away from the official announcement of the 5G-enabled iPhone 12 roster. But what if you could get this venerable bad boy for a whopping 700 bucks less than usual?

That doesn't mean the iPhone XS Max is on sale at $300 in an entry-level 64GB storage configuration, mind you, because the $700 markdown is only good for upper-tier variants. We're talking digital hoarder-friendly 512 gig models for both Verizon and AT&T customers, as well as the former carrier's 256GB version.

Check out the 256 and 512GB Verizon deals here



In order to claim any of these killer new deals, you'll unsurprisingly have to meet a key special requirement at Best Buy. Namely, you'll need to sign up to a monthly installment agreement as either a new or existing subscriber to one of the nation's top two wireless service providers. 

With a Verizon device payment plan, eligible buyers are looking at spending a grand total of $450 and $650 for an iPhone XS Max accommodating your choice of 256 or 512 gigs of internal data respectively. Ironically, that makes the former variant 200 bucks cheaper than one capable of hoarding just 64 gigs of content at the time of this writing.

Check out the 512GB AT&T deal here



Meanwhile, AT&T's 512GB configuration also amounts to a deliciously affordable $650, but instead of paying $27.08 a month for two years, you need to cough up $21.66 a month for two and a half years.

Circling back to the value topic, it's worth highlighting that the iPhone XS Max has objectively aged about as well as any fine wine, retaining its stellar battery life and gorgeous display while continuing to perform impressively across the camera, overall speed, and audio quality departments.

Related phones

iPhone XS Max
Apple iPhone XS Max View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.3
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.4
 Based on 5 Reviews
$750 Apple iPhone XS Max on
  • Display 6.5 inches
    2688 x 1242 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera)
    7 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A12 Bionic
    4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3179 mAh
  • OS iOS 13.x

