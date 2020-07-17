Apple's iPhone XS Max for Verizon and AT&T is on sale at a mind-blowing discount
Should you buy the iPhone XS Max in 2020? As is always the case when it comes to previous-generation flagship handsets from major companies like Apple, that depends on two big things. Specifically, whether or not you need to own one of the world's latest and greatest smartphones, with the fastest processor and fanciest camera system in tow, and how substantial of a discount you can get on a device like the 2018-released 6.5-inch A12 Bionic powerhouse.
Check out the 256 and 512GB Verizon deals here
In order to claim any of these killer new deals, you'll unsurprisingly have to meet a key special requirement at Best Buy. Namely, you'll need to sign up to a monthly installment agreement as either a new or existing subscriber to one of the nation's top two wireless service providers.
With a Verizon device payment plan, eligible buyers are looking at spending a grand total of $450 and $650 for an iPhone XS Max accommodating your choice of 256 or 512 gigs of internal data respectively. Ironically, that makes the former variant 200 bucks cheaper than one capable of hoarding just 64 gigs of content at the time of this writing.
Check out the 512GB AT&T deal here
Meanwhile, AT&T's 512GB configuration also amounts to a deliciously affordable $650, but instead of paying $27.08 a month for two years, you need to cough up $21.66 a month for two and a half years.
Circling back to the value topic, it's worth highlighting that the iPhone XS Max has objectively aged about as well as any fine wine, retaining its stellar battery life and gorgeous display while continuing to perform impressively across the camera, overall speed, and audio quality departments.