 Tim Cook built an 'empire' as over 50% of US users now carry an iPhone - PhoneArena
Save on Galaxy S22/+

Tim Cook built an 'empire' as over 50% of US users now carry an iPhone

iOS Android
2
Tim Cook built an 'empire' as over 50% of US users now carry iPhones
Apple's iPhones have been oscillating below the 50% market share mark in the US ever since the OG iPhone inception in 2007. On last Q2 count, 48% of Americans carried iPhones and the rest Android phones, save for a few luddites.

Now, however, the quartet of iPhone 13 handsets and the introduction of the budget iPhone SE, have managed to boost iPhone ownership above the 50% threshold for the first time, reports Counterpoint Research.

This means that the US phone users are now predominantly carrying Apple devices and the trend is likely to continue with the iPhone 14 series launch on September 16 as Apple is expected to release its first cheap big phone then.

There's never been anything like the 6.7" iPhone 14 Max (or iPhone 14 Plus, depending on whose rumors one chooses to believe) as its big screen street cred has heretofore been reserved for members of the Pro family that are, however, way more expensive.

With the iPhone 14 taking the budget end of the spectrum, and Apple slotting a phone in each niche above it this year, its market share in the US may keep on climbing until it reaches a new peak in Q4 thanks to early iPhone 14 Pro Max and iPhone 14 Max adopters.

While there might be no more than ten iPhone models in wider circulation, the Android camp in the US sports no less than 150 devices, mostly from Samsung and Motorola which may soon be fighting for scraps if Apple continues its ascent in the world's most visible phone market.

This would also mean many extra billions of revenue from apps and services for Apple, as one a user gets locked into a particular ecosystem, they are unlikely to switch unless for a very compelling reason, and Apple's iOS is notorious with its stickiness. Say what you will about Tim Cook's quantity over innovation strategy, but this all happened under his direct supervision and, according to Ben Wood, an analyst at CCS Insight:

Cook has taken what Jobs gave him and has built an empire out of this. Because anyone who buys an iPhone - whether it’s second-hand, third-hand, or fourth-hand - will probably give Apple some money buying apps, paying for iCloud, using Apple Music, or transacting on Apple Pay. And that’s a model that no one else, really, has been able to replicate.

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max
9.3

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max

The Good

  • Amazing battery life
  • Super bright display with great colors
  • Fastest performance of any phone
  • Improved camera
  • Best video quality of any phone

The Bad

  • Lacks fast charging
  • Size is a bit extreme and it is a heavy phone
  • Cinematic Mode needs some more polish
  • No USB-C makes life more complicated
Deal $33 at BestBuy Deal $31 at BestBuy Deal $46 at BestBuy
Deal $1099 at Apple Deal $1100 at BestBuy Deal $37 at BestBuy Deal Buy at Amazon Deal $1100 at T-Mobile Deal Buy at Amazon Deal $100 at Verizon Deal $1100 at Apple $619 at Walmart $795 at eBay $905 at Newegg $1100 at Target $1280 at TigerDirect
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Meta settles Class-Action suit related to Cambridge Analytica and the 2016 presidential election
Meta settles Class-Action suit related to Cambridge Analytica and the 2016 presidential election
Samsung files patent application for a dual-screen phone
Samsung files patent application for a dual-screen phone
iPhone 13 Pro-inspired Apple Watch Pro could be the next 'one more thing'
iPhone 13 Pro-inspired Apple Watch Pro could be the next 'one more thing'
Google brings Duo back as a shortcut to its video chat and conferencing app
Google brings Duo back as a shortcut to its video chat and conferencing app
Samsung's hot new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are already on sale at a surprisingly large discount
Samsung's hot new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are already on sale at a surprisingly large discount
Latest and greatest 'proper' OnePlus flagship OnePlus 10 Pro falls to lowest price ever
Latest and greatest 'proper' OnePlus flagship OnePlus 10 Pro falls to lowest price ever

Popular stories

Samsung's hot new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are already on sale at a surprisingly large discount
Samsung's hot new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are already on sale at a surprisingly large discount
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8+ giant is already on 'clearance' at a huge discount (but not for long)
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8+ giant is already on 'clearance' at a huge discount (but not for long)
iPhone 13 Pro-inspired Apple Watch Pro could be the next 'one more thing'
iPhone 13 Pro-inspired Apple Watch Pro could be the next 'one more thing'
iPhone 14, iOS 16 to turn millions of Android users into “Apple sheep”: Tim Cook has a plan
iPhone 14, iOS 16 to turn millions of Android users into “Apple sheep”: Tim Cook has a plan
iPhone 14 Pro: Apple doesn’t usually try hard, but this time Android is under real pressure
iPhone 14 Pro: Apple doesn’t usually try hard, but this time Android is under real pressure
Amazon is selling Samsung's Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra at some of their lowest prices ever
Amazon is selling Samsung's Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra at some of their lowest prices ever
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless