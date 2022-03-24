The iPhone rules the premium smartphone market in every region for 2021

Apple rules premium smartphone category, according to a new research report

Counterpoint research director Tarun Pathak marks that the premium smartphone market growth in 2021 was driven by several factors, and among them, is the replacement demand, OEM strategies, and even supply chain dynamics.







As some of you may know, Apple does not release sales figures, so the data used for the research comes from Counterpoint's own sources. According to the info there, in 2021, Apple reached a note-worthy 60% share on the premium market for the first time since 2017.







Samsung's sales have also grown in this segment, and so have Oppo and Vivo's

