Buy an iPhone 8 and save £72 on tariffs at Tesco Mobile

The iPhone 8 is one of the cheapest new iPhones on the market right now and Tesco Mobile is making it look ever more attractive right now by offering buyers a nice discount on accompanying SIM tariffs.For as low as £19.99 per month with a 36-month contract, buyers will be able to get their hands on the 64GB iPhone 8 in their colour of choice alongside 5,000 minutes & texts and 1GB of data. That works out to £719.64 once the contract has ended.Of course, 1GB of data isn’t enough for everybody, which is why Tesco Mobile also offers other packages ranging from 2GB to 100GB of data depending on what you’re willing to spend. Regardless of the option chosen, though, you’ll be saving a very decent £72 on the tariff.As for the iPhone 8, it features a 4.7-inch display and a Touch ID home button paired with a 7-megapixel selfie camera with support for Portrait Mode and an impressive 12-megapixel rear camera.