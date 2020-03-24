iOS Apple Deals

Buy an iPhone 8 and save £72 on tariffs at Tesco Mobile

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Mar 24, 2020, 2:45 PM
Buy an iPhone 8 and save £72 on tariffs at Tesco Mobile
The iPhone 8 is one of the cheapest new iPhones on the market right now and Tesco Mobile is making it look ever more attractive right now by offering buyers a nice discount on accompanying SIM tariffs.

For as low as £19.99 per month with a 36-month contract, buyers will be able to get their hands on the 64GB iPhone 8 in their colour of choice alongside 5,000 minutes & texts and 1GB of data. That works out to £719.64 once the contract has ended.

Of course, 1GB of data isn’t enough for everybody, which is why Tesco Mobile also offers other packages ranging from 2GB to 100GB of data depending on what you’re willing to spend. Regardless of the option chosen, though, you’ll be saving a very decent £72 on the tariff.

As for the iPhone 8, it features a 4.7-inch display and a Touch ID home button paired with a 7-megapixel selfie camera with support for Portrait Mode and an impressive 12-megapixel rear camera.

Powering the smartphone is Apple’s A11 Bionic that was also used inside the premium iPhone X. It’s combined with 64GB of storage and support for Apple Pay, Apple Arcade, and Apple TV+.

Speaking of which, you will be automatically eligible for a free year of Apple TV+ after purchasing the iPhone 8.

Related phones

iPhone 8
Apple iPhone 8 View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.2
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.0
 Based on 4 Reviews
$300 Apple iPhone 8 on
$310 Apple iPhone 8 on
  • Display 4.7 inches
    1334 x 750 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Single camera)
    7 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A11 Bionic, 2GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 1821 mAh
  • OS iOS 13.x

