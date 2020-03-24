Buy an iPhone 8 and save £72 on tariffs at Tesco Mobile
For as low as £19.99 per month with a 36-month contract, buyers will be able to get their hands on the 64GB iPhone 8 in their colour of choice alongside 5,000 minutes & texts and 1GB of data. That works out to £719.64 once the contract has ended.
As for the iPhone 8, it features a 4.7-inch display and a Touch ID home button paired with a 7-megapixel selfie camera with support for Portrait Mode and an impressive 12-megapixel rear camera.
Powering the smartphone is Apple’s A11 Bionic that was also used inside the premium iPhone X. It’s combined with 64GB of storage and support for Apple Pay, Apple Arcade, and Apple TV+.
Speaking of which, you will be automatically eligible for a free year of Apple TV+ after purchasing the iPhone 8.
