



Well, it turns out that despite all of its experience making top-shelf A-series chipsets for iPhones, iPads, and even Macs, Apple can't resolve all of the complexities of a power-sipping 5G modem with all of the various frequencies and interference filters that have to be in there and certified by carriers around the globe.





iPhone 15 yet again. The chip Apple actually made after a couple of years of engineering efforts was so big that it could occupy half of the internal space in an iPhone, reports the Wall Street Journal , so it had to resort to Qualcomm's Snapdragon X-series modem in theyet again.





After poaching Qualcomm and Intel employees and embarking on the modem project codenamed Sinope, it took Apple a while to realize what a challenge that would be. When it tested the first prototype late last year, it found that the modem " was too slow and prone to overheating ." Not only that, but " its circuit board was so big it would take up half an iPhone ," says the report.









In short, anything that Apple would have put out as a modem of its own making would be unwieldy to put in an iPhone and at the same time three years behind Qualcomm in terms of performance and power draw.





That's why Apple apparently decided to throw in the towel for now, and renew its contract with Qualcomm which sees it pay the modem maker north of $7 billion a year for the wisdom to use the globe's most advanced 5G modem. According to one industry insider, " Apple isn’t going to give up " because " they hate Qualcomm’s living guts " after all of the royalties and licensing lawsuits it brawled over with them.





Otherwise it could've risked that its iPhones fall behind in download speeds and other perks that 5G networks bring, like when it went with Intel and took its time to introduce the first 5G iPhone years after the competition. Moreover, Apple's iPhone fans are accustomed to have them sold unlocked with support for a record number of network bands that only Qualcomm's Snapdragon modem family can ensure for now.





