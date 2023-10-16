Apple's iPhone 15 series is reportedly selling 'far worse' than the iPhone 14 in China

iPhone 15

While it's currently unclear if all this negative press and the unfavorable reports of so many early adopters around the world have had an effect on the quartet's recent sales numbers, multiple trustworthy sources are claiming that Apple is not doing great at the crucial Chinese box-office.

How bad is it?





In lack of anything resembling official confirmation on Cupertino's part, we're obviously left having to rely on various estimates put together by third-party research firms and analysts to try to come up with an answer to that question.





Said estimates currently seem to vary from bad to... worse for Apple, as Counterpoint Research believes the iPhone 15 lineup is about 4.5 percent behind the iPhone 14 series after 17 days of measured availability in the region while Jefferies analysts are putting the year-on-year dip in double-digit territory, which would clearly be a terrible result for the world's number two smartphone vendor.













Huawei was ranked (well) behind Apple in its homeland both in Q3 2022 and Q2 2023, being now predicted to prevail in this head-to-head high-end battle for the entirety of next year.





Of course, this is far from Apple's only big regional rival, and because China remains a very value-focused market, brands like Vivo and Oppo and even the likes of Honor and Xiaomi will probably further contribute to the iPhone 15 family's problems. Believe it or not, these are apparently worse than they've been for the past several iPhone generations, with initial estimates suggesting "one of the worst debuts in China since around 2018" for an Apple-made handset series.

iPhones will always have America





"Always" is obviously a long time and no one can really predict how the US mobile industry will look three or five years down the line, but for now, Apple seems impossible to beat on its home turf.





Yes, the iPhone 15 series has reportedly posted "double-digit" growth compared to the iPhone 14 lineup in terms of their sales over their first nine days of commercial availability, which should definitely take "some of the sting off the China numbers."









This will undoubtedly allow Apple to remain by far the largest smartphone vendor stateside in both Q3 and Q4 2023, but in the long run, many analysts and market researchers believe that "weak demand in China" might translate into "lower-than-expected global shipments" for the iPhone family on the whole.









That was clearly either fake news... or at least grossly exaggerated news, with what was originally described as booming demand suddenly falling off a cliff for unknown and hard-to-guess reasons.