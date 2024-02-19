This 'like-new' iPhone 14 deal will feel like music to your ears if you're on a tight budget
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Commercially released in the fall of 2022, Apple's "vanilla" iPhone 14 is no longer featured on our list of the best iPhones you can buy... if money is no object. But there's a reason why this notched 6.1-incher remains one of the world's top-selling mobile devices, and it has everything to do with the objectively good value it offers at a relatively affordable price.
If you don't want to spend $699 and up for the "outdated" handset in brand-new condition, Woot can hook you up with a refurbished unit at $589.99 for a limited time. If that doesn't sound like a hefty enough discount for you to accept the refurb compromise, you should note that we're talking about a 256GB storage configuration here that normally costs $799 elsewhere unused, unopened, undamaged, and generally untouched.
That means you're actually looking at saving $210 instead of just $110 for the next few days (or while supplies last), and although these are not all-new phones backed by a full 1-year warranty, they're guaranteed to function without fault while looking pretty much as good as new. More specifically, Woot describes the condition these discounted iPhone 14 units come in as "pristine like-new", offering a 90-day warranty for a little post-purchase peace of mind.
If you hurry, you can choose between midnight, starlight, purple, and red colorways, with the blue flavor unfortunately being listed as out of stock already, as is the case for the 512 gig storage variant altogether.
Regardless of your chromatic choice, you will get a "fully unlocked" iPhone 14 refurbished by Apple itself rather than Woot or some other third-party retailer and shipped in a "sleek custom black box." The handset, remember, packs a powerful A15 Bionic processor, not exactly shining in the battery life and camera performance departments compared to its pricier brothers or iPhone 15-series successors, but undoubtedly delivering excellent bang for your buck right now... by typical Apple standards.
If you want to spend even less than 590 bucks and don't mind settling for 128 gigs of internal storage space, Amazon has one such iPhone 14 variant on sale for $65 under Woot's ask in "renewed" condition. But that deal is fulfilled by another, lesser-known merchant and its warranty conditions are... unclear, which is never a good sign.
