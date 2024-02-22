Dreamy new deal makes 2021's iPhone 13 Pro Max powerhouse a total bargain





Although we're fully aware that buying refurbished devices can feel risky at times, there aren't a lot of things that can go wrong when a 1-year warranty is involved. Granted, this doesn't come directly from Apple as far as the deeply discounted iPhone 13 Pro Max units currently sold by Woot are concerned, but such an extended warranty can give buyers great peace of mind even when it's provided by the Amazon-owned e-tailer.

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max 5G, Fully Unlocked, 256GB Storage, Apple A15 Bionic Processor, 6.7-Inch Super Retina XDR OLED Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 12 + 12 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, Green Color, Refurbished, 1-Year Seller Warranty Included $609 99





You will need to hurry to secure your A15 Bionic-powered 6.7-inch giant at a very special price of $609.99 with 256GB storage, as Woot's sweet new deal is technically scheduled to run until February 25... and likely to expire much sooner than that given that there's only one green color option left in stock already.





Fully unlocked for unrestricted use on your US mobile network operator of choice, the 13 Pro Max on sale here for a limited time is guaranteed to present a "moderate level of wear & tear including (but not limited to) scratches, dents, and dings" while promising flawless functionality and a minimum battery capacity of 70 percent based on rigorous testing.





That sounds like an absolutely dreamy refurbished scenario across the board, and while the iPhone 13 Pro Max itself is not exactly a dreamy handset by the industry's latest high-end standards, some of its key specs and features are holding up impressively well in this day and age.





The battery life is still amazing, the 120Hz Super Retina XDR OLED display pretty much unrivaled, the three 12MP rear-facing cameras almost as capable today as back in 2021, and the software support will not become a problem for several more years. Granted, the design feels outdated... because it is, but otherwise, this might just be the best iPhone for cash-strapped power users... who don't have a problem going the refurbished route.





Alternatively, you can opt for a "renewed" 256GB device on Amazon (which is basically the same thing as a refurb) at a slightly higher price with unspecified warranty conditions, which obviously doesn't sound quite as compelling but may remain your best choice if (or rather when) Woot runs out of inventory.