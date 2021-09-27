Notification Center

Apple Display

Heavy iPhone 13 Pro Max fares worse in drop tests

Daniel Petrov
By
4
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Heavy iPhone 13 Pro Max fares bad in drop tests, Ceramic Shield or not
One look at the iPhone 13 Pro Max specs shows that it is one chunky monkey, thicker and heavier than its predecessor the 12 Pro Max which is already one of the heaviest flagship phones out there.

At 8.47 oz (240.0 g). no amount of tough Ceramic Shield glass protection or stainless steel framing will help your iPhone 13 Pro Max if it hits the pavement without a case, show the latest drop tests.

In fact, as you can see in the video above, the iPhone 13 Pro Max fares much worse in standardized drop tests than its predecessor the 12 Pro Max, and worse than the Galaxy S21 Ultra in several occasions despite the latter not being protected by the touted Ceramic Shield cover.

Get an iPhone 13 Pro Max case and screen protector, or else...


The moral of the story? Grab one of the best iPhone 13 Pro Max cases and slip it on as soon as the delivery guy leaves the 6.7" puppy on your front porch, then slap a 13 Pro Max screen protector over that pretty 120Hz ProMotion screen

Between the heaviest flagship phone of this screen size status and the new bulky camera island on the back, we wouldn't count on steel and ceramic buzzwords to keep the iPhone 13 Pro Max from shattering when dropped.

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max specs
