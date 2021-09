Heavy iPhone 13 Pro Max fares worse in drop tests

One look at the iPhone 13 Pro Max specs shows that it is one chunky monkey, thicker and heavier than its predecessor the 12 Pro Max which is already one of the heaviest flagship phones out there.









Get an iPhone 13 Pro Max case and screen protector, or else...









Between the heaviest flagship phone of this screen size status and the new bulky camera island on the back, we wouldn't count on steel and ceramic buzzwords to keep the iPhone 13 Pro Max from shattering when dropped.













At 8.47 oz (240.0 g). no amount of tough Ceramic Shield glass protection or stainless steel framing will help your iPhone 13 Pro Max if it hits the pavement without a case, show the latest drop tests.