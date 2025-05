Ericsson's 5G gear just got Verizon's frontline seal - public safety approved

Verizon

Verizon Frontline Network Slice. This will help the Frontline Team at Verizon offer mission-critical communication capabilities to public safety agencies all across the U.S. The router is compact, rugged, and provides 4G LTE and 5G connectivity for vehicles and IoT apps. For example, the Cradlepoint R980 router. This product supports the recently launched Frontline Network Slice.



But it's not just this router. Other 5G Ericsson Cradlepoint products now flaunting the " Verizon Frontline Verified" are also:

E3000 enterprise router

W1855 outdoor wideband adapter

R1900 ruggedized router for vehicles

R2105 outdoor all-in-one router for vehicles

-Calvin Jackson, Senior Manager for Crisis Response with Verizon Frontline



Ericsson Enterprise Wireless Solutions is the latest Verizon partner to earn the "Verizon Frontline Verified" status by Verizon Frontline . With Ericsson's 4G and 5G Wireless WAN solutions for businesses, public safety agencies, and the public sector, it can simply and securely connect sites, vehicles, mobile workforces, and IoT devices.Ericsson has now met the high standards required to become "Frontline Verified".Being responsible for modern public safety operations isn't easy. Carriers need to have secure, nonstop connectivity with access to mission-critical applications and the Internet at any time, underlines Justin Blair, VP and Head of Carriers, Americas. Ericsson's work withto ensure its products have reached the level of "Frontline Verified" gives customers additional confidence as Ericsson is indeed a leader in mobile communications.If a vendor wants to earn the "Frontline Verified" status, it should first be a part of the Verizon Frontline Innovation Program . From there, vendors can request specific products to go through verification.Frontline is the advanced network created for the needs of first responders. The network and technology have been developed over three decades of partnership betweenand public safety officials and agencies, so their specific and evolving needs could be met appropriately.