Ericsson's 5G gear just got Verizon's frontline seal - public safety approved

Ericsson Enterprise Wireless Solutions is the latest Verizon partner to earn the "Verizon Frontline Verified" status by Verizon Frontline. With Ericsson's 4G and 5G Wireless WAN solutions for businesses, public safety agencies, and the public sector, it can simply and securely connect sites, vehicles, mobile workforces, and IoT devices.

Ericsson has now met the high standards required to become "Verizon Frontline Verified".

Being responsible for modern public safety operations isn't easy. Carriers need to have secure, nonstop connectivity with access to mission-critical applications and the Internet at any time, underlines Justin Blair, VP and Head of Carriers, Americas. Ericsson's work with Verizon to ensure its products have reached the level of "Verizon Frontline Verified" gives customers additional confidence as Ericsson is indeed a leader in mobile communications.

For example, the Cradlepoint R980 router. This product supports the recently launchedVerizon Frontline Network Slice. This will help the Frontline Team at Verizon offer mission-critical communication capabilities to public safety agencies all across the U.S. The router is compact, rugged, and provides 4G LTE and 5G connectivity for vehicles and IoT apps. 

But it's not just this router. Other 5G Ericsson Cradlepoint products now flaunting the "Verizon Frontline Verified" are also:
  • E3000 enterprise router
  • W1855 outdoor wideband adapter
  • R1900 ruggedized router for vehicles
  • R2105 outdoor all-in-one router for vehicles


Ericsson is a leader in the industry.They’ve been a partner of ours for a long time and build their products with Verizon’s reliable, resilient and secure network in mind, making them a trusted solution for public safety agencies everywhere.

-Calvin Jackson, Senior Manager for Crisis Response with Verizon Frontline

If a vendor wants to earn the "Verizon Frontline Verified" status, it should first be a part of the Verizon Frontline Innovation Program. From there, vendors can request specific products to go through verification.

Verizon Frontline is the advanced network created for the needs of first responders. The network and technology have been developed over three decades of partnership between Verizon and public safety officials and agencies, so their specific and evolving needs could be met appropriately.
