Get mint-condition iPhone 12 models starting at $369 if you don't want to splurge on iPhone 14









All the phones are 5G-ready and are fueled by the 5nm A14 Bionic chip which is still one of the fastest chips around.





iPhone 12 Mini 64GB 5.4 inches OLED screen | A14 Bionic | 12MP + 12MP cameras | 2227mAh battery $369 Buy at Woot iPhone 12 64GB 6.1 inches OLED screen | A14 Bionic | 12MP + 12MP cameras | 2815mAh battery $459 Buy at Woot iPhone 12 128GB 6.1 inches OLED screen | A14 Bionic | 12MP + 12MP cameras | 2815mAh battery $539 Buy at Woot iPhone 12 Pro Max 128GB 6.7 inches OLED screen | A14 Bionic | 12MP + 12MP + 12MP cameras | 3687mAh battery $769 Buy at Woot





The iPhone 12 mini is great for fans of compact phones and features a 5.4 inches OLED screen and packs a 2,227mAh battery. Woot is selling the 64GB variant for $369 and it appears that the 128GB model has already been sold out.





Next up, we have the standard iPhone 12 edition which has a 6.1-inch screen and a 2,815mAh cell. Both these models have a dual rear camera system with 12MP cameras. The 64GB iPhone 12 can be yours for $459, whereas the 128GB model can be had for $539.





And lastly, the platform is also selling the mighty 6.7 inches iPhone 12 Pro Max which also has a 12MP telephoto camera with 2.5x optical zoom and a hefty 3,687mAh battery under the hood. The 128GB variant is available for $769.





The iPhone 12 will presumably continue to get updates until 2026 or 2027, so this would be a future-proof purchase and since these phones were heralded as the best camera phones not too long ago, it might be a better idea to go for them instead of a pricier mid-range phone which will probably get fewer years of software support and may offer mediocre cameras.





The deals are set to expire on September 12 but may end earlier if stock runs out before then.