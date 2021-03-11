Apple’s website now let’s you get a better carrier deal for your new iPhone 12

Apple just refreshed its iPhone 12
offers page, making it easier and potentially cheaper for customers to get a new iPhone!
In typical Apple fashion, when you open the page
, you are greeted by a simple layout: You see offer options for AT&T, T-Mobile/Sprint, and Verizon. The page ‘will guide you through the process and tell you exactly how much you’ll save’. The fine print reads that the deals are limited, and in some cases there are limits for maximum of 4 per account. Of course, they can’t be combined with any other offer, such as a student discount.
Bear in mind that the trade-in options which have now become increasingly popular, will vary. Apple offers their own trade-in deals, while carriers have different ones. Our guess is that this was exactly why it was necessary to bring some (if not all) of them into one page, from where you can view your options and make sure you are getting the best deal.
In fact, you can even get a combined trade-in, when the carrier gives you credit in form of a virtual prepaid Mastercard (T-Mobile/Sprint), and Apple credits your money back immediately (if paid in full) or lowers your monthly installments, if you decide to go the monthly route.
Either way, this makes picking the best deal a little bit easier. In a world of countless offers from a number of carriers and ways to shop, Apple shows that they care about the simplified user experience, even before a purchase is made. The page also prompts you to chat with an iPhone Specialist, who can help you ‘find the right iPhone, answer questions about carrier offers, and get you up and running’.
