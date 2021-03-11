Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View

Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View
T-Mobile AT&T Verizon Apple

Apple’s website now let’s you get a better carrier deal for your new iPhone 12

Martin Filipov
posted by Martin Filipov
Mar 11, 2021, 7:47 AM
Apple’s website now let’s you get a better carrier deal for your new iPhone 12
Apple just refreshed its iPhone 12 offers page, making it easier and potentially cheaper for customers to get a new iPhone!

In typical Apple fashion, when you open the page, you are greeted by a simple layout: You see offer options for AT&T, T-Mobile/Sprint, and Verizon. The page ‘will guide you through the process and tell you exactly how much you’ll save’. The fine print reads that the deals are limited, and in some cases there are limits for maximum of 4 per account. Of course, they can’t be combined with any other offer, such as a student discount.

Bear in mind that the trade-in options which have now become increasingly popular, will vary. Apple offers their own trade-in deals, while carriers have different ones. Our guess is that this was exactly why it was necessary to bring some (if not all) of them into one page, from where you can view your options and make sure you are getting the best deal.

In fact, you can even get a combined trade-in, when the carrier gives you credit in form of a virtual prepaid Mastercard (T-Mobile/Sprint), and Apple credits your money back immediately (if paid in full) or lowers your monthly installments, if you decide to go the monthly route.

Either way, this makes picking the best deal a little bit easier. In a world of countless offers from a number of carriers and ways to shop, Apple shows that they care about the simplified user experience, even before a purchase is made. The page also prompts you to chat with an iPhone Specialist, who can help you ‘find the right iPhone, answer questions about carrier offers, and get you up and running’.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Asus ROG Phone 5 review
Popular stories
Massive Huawei P50 Pro 5G renders leak reveals crazy camera bump, more
Popular stories
Leaked OnePlus 9/Pro 5G renders show off new design and fancy colors
Popular stories
Alleged AirPods 3 renders and live images show off AirPods Pro-like design

Popular stories

Popular stories
Samsung's pricing bet on the Galaxy S21 is paying off
Popular stories
Verizon's new 4G bands beat its 5G network speeds, and iPhones may be to blame
Popular stories
T-Mobile's new Enterprise Unlimited 5G plan priced from $37 as part of a complete solution for the post-office era
Popular stories
T-Mobile says that in this situation, you should disable 5G and use 2G instead
Popular stories
The Moto G10 Power is officially coming soon with a huge battery on deck
Popular stories
Galaxy S21 Ultra vs iPhone 12 Pro Max, Pixel 5, Note 20 Ultra low-light camera comparison

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless