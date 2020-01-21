The 2020 iPad Pro could debut alongside a scissor switch Smart Keyboard

The Smart Keyboard typing experience could soon improve

MacRumors



Full details are yet to be provided but the change should make for a much more satisfactory typing experience. After all, the current-generation accessory uses a rubber dome design that doesn’t provide as much travel and is not quite as firm.



The new and improved Smart Keyboard is expected to debut alongside the 2020 iPad Pro series in March. Interestingly, though, this timeline contradicts a previous one provided by reputable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.



Although Apple may have fast-tracked the scissor switch Smart Keyboard in recent months, Kuo claimed back in July that Apple wouldn’t update the accessory with the newer keyboard design until late 2021.



Instead, he expected the Cupertino giant to focus its keyboard efforts on the forthcoming 13-inch MacBook Pro refresh and the MacBook Air which should be updated later in the year.





Taiwan-based publication) claims Apple is developing a new version of the Smart Keyboard accessory that uses a scissor switch mechanism, much like the one introduced on the 16-inch MacBook Pro last November.