The 2020 iPad Pro could debut alongside a scissor switch Smart Keyboard

Joshua Swingle by Joshua Swingle   /  Jan 21, 2020, 1:34 PM
The 2020 iPad Pro could debut alongside a scissor switch Smart Keyboard
The 2018 iPad Pro and Smart Keyboard

Apple has offered a compatible Smart Keyboard for several iPad models for quite some time now, but pretty soon the popular accessory could receive an important upgrade that’ll improve the user experience.

The Smart Keyboard typing experience could soon improve


Taiwan-based publication DigiTimes (via MacRumors) claims Apple is developing a new version of the Smart Keyboard accessory that uses a scissor switch mechanism, much like the one introduced on the 16-inch MacBook Pro last November.

Full details are yet to be provided but the change should make for a much more satisfactory typing experience. After all, the current-generation accessory uses a rubber dome design that doesn’t provide as much travel and is not quite as firm. 

The new and improved Smart Keyboard is expected to debut alongside the 2020 iPad Pro series in March. Interestingly, though, this timeline contradicts a previous one provided by reputable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Although Apple may have fast-tracked the scissor switch Smart Keyboard in recent months, Kuo claimed back in July that Apple wouldn’t update the accessory with the newer keyboard design until late 2021.

Instead, he expected the Cupertino giant to focus its keyboard efforts on the forthcoming 13-inch MacBook Pro refresh and the MacBook Air which should be updated later in the year.

Dr.Phil
1. Dr.Phil

Posts: 2517; Member since: Feb 14, 2011

If this rumor proves true, it’s because Apple is seeing more and more of a threat from the Surface line and needs to create ways to stop consumers from switching over. That’s the reason we have iPad OS now and more emphasis is being placed on the iPad becoming a touch based Mac.

posted on 27 min ago

