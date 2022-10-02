Apple's powerful 2nd gen 11-inch iPad Pro is currently too cheap not to recommend

Apple sells more tablets than any other vendor, though Android manufacturers have slowly been playing catch up. An iPad is a no-brainer choice for anyone who is a part of the Apple ecosystem, but even those who own an Android phone might consider buying an iPad because it's the market leader for a reason and the Google ecosystem works just as well on Apple slates. One thing that might be holding you back is the high price but for the next few hours, you can get the 11-inch 2020 iPad Pro for a discount.





If you intend to use your slate for media consumption and work-related tasks, the 2020 iPad Pro is an excellent choice. Sure, it has now been discontinued, but you can be at ease knowing that it's being sold by Apple Authorized Reseller Adorama and comes with Apple's 1 Year Limited Warranty.





Even though the second generation 11-inch iPad Pro came out in 2020, it is easy to recommend to people who are looking for a slate that offers fast performance, impressive tablet cameras, and long battery life.





The new 2021 11-inch model that succeeded the 2020 variant is not all that different, with the primary difference being the in-house M1 chip that is way too powerful for most people and a better front camera which again is not something most people normally buy a tablet for. The two have the same design, rear camera system, display specs, 10-hour battery life, Face ID, and LIDAR sensor, and both support the Apple Pencil.





Adorama is currently selling the highest-end 11-inch iPad Pro 2020 model with 1TB of storage for $799 instead of $1,299, meaning you get to save $500. In contrast, the 1TB 11-inch iPad Pro retails for $1,879.





So, if your workload is not very intense but you still need a tablet with a powerful chip that can get real work done, the 2020 11-inch iPad Pro is the one for you but don't spend too much time thinking as the deal expires in 15 hours or when stock is sold out.