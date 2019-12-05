Apple's 11-inch iPad Pro is on sale at massive discounts in refurbished condition (today only)
Check out the deals here
If you want to expand on the entry-level 64GB storage variant, a refurbished 11-inch iPad Pro is available with 256 gigs of local digital hoarding room today only at $699.99 and up. Yes, there is a difference between Woot's price of Wi-Fi-only and cellular-capable 256GB configurations, but it's a teeny-tiny one, so it's still a lot smarter to opt for the latter at $709.99.
In case you're wondering, a brand-new 256GB iPad Pro 11 normally costs a whopping $949 and $1,099 in Wi-Fi-only and 4G LTE-equipped variants respectively. Finally, Woot is currently charging $809.99 for a 512GB refurb with both Wi-Fi and cellular connectivity in tow, compared to the $1,299 sticker price of the same slate in brand-new condition.
As usual, you get a 90-day limited warranty with refurbished devices from Amazon-owned Woot, although the seller doesn't go into a lot of detail regarding the cosmetic condition of these substantially discounted 11-inchers with razor-thin bezels, 3D facial recognition, Apple A12X Bionic processing power, and excellent battery life. If history is any indication, you should probably expect them to look reasonably well-maintained and work just as smoothly as new units backed by a full 1-year warranty.
0 Comments
Be the first one to post a comment
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):