Huge selection of 2018 iPad Pro models is on sale at big discounts at Woot





If you're the least bit familiar with this Amazon-owned retailer, you probably won't be surprised to hear all these 12.9-inch iPad Pro variants on sale for 24 hours are refurbished units covered by a 90-day limited warranty. That's certainly not ideal, but the savings are arguably hefty enough to justify the inherent risks associated with purchasing pre-owned gadgets.













You can get a 64GB Wi-Fi-only configuration of the razor-thin 12.9-incher , for instance, at $669.99 in space gray and silver hues, compared to the $999 starting price of this brand-new iPad Pro (2018) version. Perhaps a more relevant comparison would be between Woot's refurbs and certified refurbished units sold directly by Apple with a full 1-year warranty, the latter of which currently go for $849 and up.





Meanwhile, Apple charges $979 for a refurbished 256GB model with no cellular support, and the exact same variant (minus the 1-year warranty) costs $769.99 at Woot right now. The discounts are similar for all other configurations, with 512GB and 1TB Wi-Fi-only 12.9-inch iPad Pros fetching 880 and 940 bucks respectively, while LTE-enabled versions start at $700, going all the way up to $980 for digital hoarding addicts.





Don't forget this is Apple's first iPad generation with 3D facial recognition replacing that good old fashioned Touch ID fingerprint sensor, which allowed the company to massively reduce the screen bezels. Of course, we still wouldn't call this 12.9-inch monster a compact slate, but it sure looks pretty while packing an incredible amount of processing power and sporting exceptionally loud and crisp speakers. When it comes to portable entertainment devices, you can't do better than this absolute beast.