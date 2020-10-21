Samsung Galaxy S20 5G, $949 with MintMobile unlimited plan

iOS Apple Tablets Deals

Apple's classic iPad Pro 10.5 is on sale at a crazy low price in brand-new condition

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Oct 21, 2020, 2:01 PM
Apple's classic iPad Pro 10.5 is on sale at a crazy low price in brand-new condition
Even though Apple currently sells a grand total of five main iPad versions released in 2019 and 2020 through its official US website, it may actually be wise to also consider a tablet from all the way back in 2017 that the company discontinued less than two years later if you're on a tight budget.

That's because Amazon is charging a whopping $299 less than usual at the time of this writing for a 10.5-inch iPad Pro configuration with 64 gigs of internal storage space and both Wi-Fi and cellular connectivity in tow. The LTE-enabled device used to cost $779, so you're looking at saving a hefty 38 percent right now, at least compared to that original list price from over three years ago.

If you want to spend even less on a brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged iPad Pro with a full 1-year warranty included, we're afraid Amazon no longer stocks the 64GB Wi-Fi-only variant, and unfortunately, the same goes for the 256 gig configuration lacking LTE support both at this e-commerce giant and most other major US retailers.

In other words, you kinda sorta have to go for this cellular-capable 10.5-inch slate in your choice of gold or rose gold colors... unless you can make do with a renewed unit backed by a 90-day warranty. In that case, you'll be glad to know you can get a 64GB Wi-Fi-only iPad Pro 10.5 variant for $70 less than usual, as well as a whopping $160 less than the aforementioned brand-new cellular-equipped devices.

That's not the only decent renewed deal currently available on the 2017-released iPad Pro 10.5, mind you, with a 256GB variant lacking cellular connectivity going for $123 more than the pre-owned 64GB Wi-Fi-only configuration and a 512GB model fetching $132 on top of that. 

In case you're wondering, this thing looks an awful lot like 2020's 10.2-inch "regular" iPad on the outside while packing a slightly humbler Apple A10X Fusion processor compared to the A12 Bionic chipset found under the hood of that newer non-Pro model.

On the bright side, the iPad Pro 10.5 (2017) manages to squeeze a larger display than the iPad 10.2 (2020) into an extremely similar and significantly thinner body. Said display is capable of delivering 120Hz content, unlike the latest non-Pro iPad, and the cameras on the older slate are also better, sporting 12 and 7MP counts on the rear and front respectively. 

Last but not least, you get 4 gigs of RAM instead of just 3 from 2017's 10.5-inch iPad Pro. Now those are the numbers that truly count rather than the age of this classic and classy tablet.

iPad Pro 10.5-inch
Apple iPad Pro 10.5-inch View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

8.8
 Read Full Review
  • Display 10.5 inches 2224 x 1668 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Single camera) 7 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A10X Fusion 4GB RAM
  • Storage 512GB,
  • Battery 8134 mAh
  • OS iOS 13.x

