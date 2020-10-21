Apple's classic iPad Pro 10.5 is on sale at a crazy low price in brand-new condition





That's because Amazon is charging a whopping $299 less than usual at the time of this writing for a 10.5-inch iPad Pro configuration with 64 gigs of internal storage space and both Wi-Fi and cellular connectivity in tow. The LTE-enabled device used to cost $779, so you're looking at saving a hefty 38 percent right now, at least compared to that original list price from over three years ago.



If you want to spend even less on a brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged iPad Pro with a full 1-year warranty included, we're afraid Amazon no longer stocks the 64GB Wi-Fi-only variant, and unfortunately, the same goes for the 256 gig configuration lacking LTE support both at this e-commerce giant and most other major US retailers.



In other words, you kinda sorta have to go for this cellular-capable 10.5-inch slate in your choice of gold or rose gold colors... unless you can make do with a renewed unit backed by a 90-day warranty. In that case, you'll be glad to know you can get a 64GB Wi-Fi-only iPad Pro 10.5 variant for $70 less than usual, as well as a whopping $160 less than the aforementioned brand-new cellular-equipped devices.



That's not the only decent renewed deal currently available on the 2017-released iPad Pro 10.5 , mind you, with a 256GB variant lacking cellular connectivity going for $123 more than the pre-owned 64GB Wi-Fi-only configuration and a 512GB model fetching $132 on top of that.



In case you're wondering, this thing looks an awful lot like 2020's 10.2-inch "regular" iPad on the outside while packing a slightly humbler Apple A10X Fusion processor compared to the A12 Bionic chipset found under the hood of that newer non-Pro model.



On the bright side, the iPad Pro 10.5 (2017) manages to squeeze a larger display than the iPad 10.2 (2020) into an extremely similar and significantly thinner body. Said display is capable of delivering 120Hz content, unlike the latest non-Pro iPad, and the cameras on the older slate are also better, sporting 12 and 7MP counts on the rear and front respectively.





Last but not least, you get 4 gigs of RAM instead of just 3 from 2017's 10.5-inch iPad Pro. Now those are the numbers that truly count rather than the age of this classic and classy tablet.