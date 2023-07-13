The sweet iPad Mini 2021 remains discounted on Amazon even after Prime Day's season finale

Apple iPad Mini (6th-gen) 64GB: Now $99 OFF on Amazon Grab the iPad Mini (6th-gen) 64GB from Amazon and save $99. The tablet has a compact design and great performance, and it's a really good bargain at the moment. $99 off (20%) Buy at Amazon Apple iPad Mini (6th-gen) 256GB: Now $32 OFF on Amazon Grab the iPad Mini (6th-gen) 256GB from Amazon and save $32. The tablet has a compact design and great performance, and it's an excellent bargain at the moment. $32 off (5%) Buy at Amazon

Despite its mini proportions, the iPad Mini (6th gen) is a true mobile powerhouse. It comes with Apple's A15 Bionic chip under the hood, which is the same chipset that powers the iPhone 13 lineup. We know how powerful these phones are, so don't worry, the iPad Mini can handle anything that comes its way.The iPad Mini also has a nice 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display, which is perfect for binge-watching your favorite Apple TV Plus series like Silo and Foundation.You will e able to even take great photos with your iPad Mini 6th gen. It sports 12MP main and selfie cameras, with the main one being able to shoot videos in up to 4K at 60fps resolution, while the selfie shooter can do the same but in up to 1080p at 60fps resolution. Of course, you will probably use your iPhone for taking pictures and shooting videos, but it's nice you can use your iPad for such things as well.The iPad Mini 2021 should be able to last you throughout the whole day without the need to top it up. Also, the tablet comes with a 20W power adapter straight out of the box, so you won't need to spend extra on a power brick, which is also pretty nice.Yes, the iPad Mini 2021 is not the latest iPad on the market, nor the most powerful one, but it's compact, easy to carry, and even packs a punch. However, the best thing is that you can still get it with a sweet discount.