Apple Tablets Deals

Apple's hot new iPad mini 6 is already on sale at a small but notable discount

Adrian Diaconescu
By
1
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Apple’s all-new iPad mini 2021 sees pre-order discount to $459
Instead of merely rehashing the same old iPad mini design yet again, Apple is going in a bold new direction this year, expanding the screen size from 7.9 to 8.3 inches while impressively shrinking the overall body, switching from a traditional front-mounted to a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and perhaps most importantly, making a big processing speed jump.

Considering that expansive list of significant upgrades, it's certainly not surprising to see the sixth-gen iPad mini start at a higher price than its predecessor, but for what it's worth, you can already lower said price to a slightly more reasonable level.

Apple iPad mini 6

iPad mini 6 WiFi - 64GB, various colors

$40 off (8%)
$459
$499
Buy at Walmart

Apple iPad mini 6

iPad mini 6 WiFi - 256GB, various colors

$51 off (8%)
$599
$649 99
Buy at Walmart

No, the 8.3-inch iPad mini (2021) is not shipping just yet, but that's not stopping Walmart from shaving 40 bucks off the $499 MSRP of the Wi-Fi-only slate in a 64GB storage configuration and your choice of four different paint jobs while the device is technically still on pre-order.

Obviously, this is not what we'd call an earth-shattering discount, but it's definitely better than nothing and it may well beat everything you'll be able to save in the next couple of months or so at major US retailers like Walmart.

Powered by an Apple A15 Bionic processor and equipped with a beautiful 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display, as well as a 12MP rear-facing shooter and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle selfie camera, the iPad mini 6 looks like a great new contender for the title of best small tablet money can buy in 2021.

Much like the marked-down 10.2-inch iPad 9, the discounted sixth-gen iPad mini is not available with 256 gigs of local digital hoarding room or cellular connectivity, at least for the time being. You'll also need to wait until September 28 instead of the official September 24 release date to receive your lower-priced Apple A15 powerhouse, but that doesn't sound like much of an inconvenience, now, does it?

Related phones

Apple iPad mini 6 specs
Apple iPad mini 6 specs
$51off $599 Special Walmart Deal Special Amazon $40off $459 Special Walmart
View more offers
  • Display 8.3 inches 2266 x 1488 pixels 60Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Single camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A15 Bionic
  • Storage 64GB,
  • Battery 5078 mAh
  • OS iPadOS 15.x

