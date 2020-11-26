iPhone 12 with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

Apple Tablets Deals Black Friday

Apple's newest iPad mini is on sale at a great Black Friday price right now

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Nov 26, 2020, 1:54 PM
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Apple's newest iPad mini is on sale at a great Black Friday price right now
If you're having trouble sorting through the dozens and dozens of great Black Friday 2020 deals available across the nation on... pretty much everything you could need this holiday season in terms of mobile devices and gadgets of all types for a solid tablet bargain, Amazon appears to have just quietly kicked off a spectacular new iPad mini sale.

We're obviously talking about the fifth-gen 7.9-incher released around 18 months ago, which has yet to receive a sequel and may actually be discontinued when Apple's first foldable iPhone inevitably comes out. 

Until then, you can get every single Wi-Fi-only iPad mini (2019) model for anywhere between $64 and $69 less than usual, equating to cool discounts ranging from 13 to 16 percent off the slate's list price. That might not sound like an earth-shattering iPad Black Friday deal (because it's arguably not), but despite its relatively advanced age, this compact bad boy remains essentially unrivaled in the sub-8 inch segment, which explains why we almost never see it sold at anything resembling a decent discount.

Powered by the same Apple A12 Bionic processor as the 2020-released 10.2-inch iPad, the iPad mini 5 looks a little outdated on the outside, nonetheless delivering plenty of punch and an unbeatably smooth software experience for its regular starting price of $399. 

At 64 bucks less than that, this thing is an outright steal when you consider its beautiful Retina display with True Tone technology and a resolution of 2048 x 1536 pixels, as well as its objectively great battery life, surprisingly decent rear-facing camera, and always reliable front-mounted Touch ID fingerprint scanner. 

You can even pair the fifth-generation iPad mini with a (first-gen) Apple Pencil (sold separately, of course) to boost your mobile productivity and showcase your creativity. 

Unfortunately, if you'd also like to stay always connected, you'll have to purchase an LTE-enabled configuration with your choice of 64 or 256 gigs of internal storage space at full retail price right now (or at least really close to that mark). On the bright side, both the 64 and 256GB Wi-Fi-only iPad mini 5 variants on sale this Black Friday can be had in gold, silver, and space gray hues, at least at the time of this writing.

