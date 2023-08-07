Apple's amazing iPad Air 2022 workhorse/entertainment tablet is now more affordable on Amazon; get yours now
In the market for a new iPad and wondering which one to get? Well, why not get the latest iPad Air? At the moment, the 64GB version of the 5th generation iPad Air, released in 2022, is available with a sweet $99 discount on Amazon. And in case you think you will need more free space for those selfies of yours, you can go for the 256GB model instead, which is also currently $99 off at the retailer.
Oh, and Amazon is also currently offering the Apple Pencil 2nd Gen for $40 off its usual price. So you can even score nice savings on a brand-new stylus for your new iPad, which is pretty awesome, don't you think?
Positioned between Apple's budget-friendly regular iPad and the tech giant's monster of a tablet, iPad Pro, the iPad Air is the tablet to get if you want a device with stellar performance but don't want to spend a fortune on one.
In terms of display specs, the iPad Air 2022 sports a 10.9-inch LCD screen with a 1640 x 2360 resolution. The refresh rate here is only 60Hz, but given the fact that this is Apple's mid-tier iPad, some corners had to be cut. Nevertheless, the display is still awesome for binge-watching hit Apple + TV series like Silo, Foundation, and more.
In short, with its great performance and display, the iPad Air 2022 can be your workhorse tablet during your working hours and your entertainment device during your "you, your couch, and a bucket of ice cream" chilling hours. So take advantage of this deal, and get an iPad Air 2022 at a discount now!
Powered by Apple's M1 chip coupled with 8GB of RAM, the iPad Air 2022 packs a punch and can definitely handle anything that comes its way. So, rest assured, the iPad Air 2022 will be able to run your favorite games and those heavy apps you are using.
