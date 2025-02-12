Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!

Amazon slashes the price of the budget iPad 10 by 20%, making it even bigger bang for your buck

Apple makes some of the best tablets on the market. The only downside is that they usually cost an arm and a leg. Fortunately, you can currently score a capable iPad for under $300, so you can enjoy the whole iPadOS experience even if you're on a budget.

The slate in question is the 10th-gen iPad, released in 2022, which is selling for 20% off on Amazon. This allows you to score one with 64GB of storage for south of $280, a bargain price for an Apple slate.

Apple iPad (10th Generation): Save $70!

$70 off (20%)
The iPad 10 is discounted by 20% on Amazon and can be yours for just under $280. The slate delivers speedy performance and can handle most tasks without issues. It's a true bargain at its current price and a top choice for Apple fans on a budget. Don't miss out!
Buy at Amazon


Equipped with an A14 Bionic chip, this 10.9-inch tablet offers speedy performance. True, the chipset is quite old now, having been used in the iPhone 12 lineup. However, Apple's processors are always insanely powerful and hold their ground for years. That's why this bad boy can still tackle most tasks without even breaking a sweat, so rocking an older chip shouldn't bother you.

What's more, the 10.9-inch Liquid Retina IPS LCD screen with 2360 x 1640 pixels resolution delivers pleasant visuals with natural-looking colors. Now, it doesn't offer those deep blacks as the Tandem OLED displays on the latest iPad Pros, but those cost a fortune, and we're eyeing a tablet that won't break the bank, right? So, we believe that the viewing experience on the iPad 10 is just perfect for the price.

Another highlight of this bad boy is its battery life. With a 28.6Wh power cell, it can last you up to two days on a single charge with moderate usage.

All in all, the 10th-gen iPad offers great value and is a top choice for anyone wanting a capable Apple tablet on the cheap. So, don't wait and score one for less with this deal now!
U.S. government warns all iOS and Android users to delete these texts immediately
Some Galaxy S25 buyers already considering returning the phone because of overheating issues
Is it game over for T-Mobile after Verizon and AT&T's big satellite breakthrough? Not even close!
Decision reversed: T-Mobile can continue to make this claim in its television ad
T-Mobile's rumored all-hands meeting next Sunday might lead to a big change
Google Photos no longer lets you fool anyone with your AI-generated images
The first big Apple Watch SE 2 discount of 2025 goes live on Amazon
TSMC stops shipping powerful GPU chips to China used to train AI models
The splendid Galaxy Tab S9 enjoys top-notch discounts in both storage versions at Amazon
Change to Google Maps will result in less clutter on the screen
U.S. government warns all iOS and Android users to delete these texts immediately
Pocket-sized Pixel 9 becomes an even bigger bang for your buck after hefty discount
