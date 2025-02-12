Amazon slashes the price of the budget iPad 10 by 20%, making it even bigger bang for your buck
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Apple makes some of the best tablets on the market. The only downside is that they usually cost an arm and a leg. Fortunately, you can currently score a capable iPad for under $300, so you can enjoy the whole iPadOS experience even if you're on a budget.
The slate in question is the 10th-gen iPad, released in 2022, which is selling for 20% off on Amazon. This allows you to score one with 64GB of storage for south of $280, a bargain price for an Apple slate.
Equipped with an A14 Bionic chip, this 10.9-inch tablet offers speedy performance. True, the chipset is quite old now, having been used in the iPhone 12 lineup. However, Apple's processors are always insanely powerful and hold their ground for years. That's why this bad boy can still tackle most tasks without even breaking a sweat, so rocking an older chip shouldn't bother you.
What's more, the 10.9-inch Liquid Retina IPS LCD screen with 2360 x 1640 pixels resolution delivers pleasant visuals with natural-looking colors. Now, it doesn't offer those deep blacks as the Tandem OLED displays on the latest iPad Pros, but those cost a fortune, and we're eyeing a tablet that won't break the bank, right? So, we believe that the viewing experience on the iPad 10 is just perfect for the price.
All in all, the 10th-gen iPad offers great value and is a top choice for anyone wanting a capable Apple tablet on the cheap. So, don't wait and score one for less with this deal now!
The slate in question is the 10th-gen iPad, released in 2022, which is selling for 20% off on Amazon. This allows you to score one with 64GB of storage for south of $280, a bargain price for an Apple slate.
Equipped with an A14 Bionic chip, this 10.9-inch tablet offers speedy performance. True, the chipset is quite old now, having been used in the iPhone 12 lineup. However, Apple's processors are always insanely powerful and hold their ground for years. That's why this bad boy can still tackle most tasks without even breaking a sweat, so rocking an older chip shouldn't bother you.
What's more, the 10.9-inch Liquid Retina IPS LCD screen with 2360 x 1640 pixels resolution delivers pleasant visuals with natural-looking colors. Now, it doesn't offer those deep blacks as the Tandem OLED displays on the latest iPad Pros, but those cost a fortune, and we're eyeing a tablet that won't break the bank, right? So, we believe that the viewing experience on the iPad 10 is just perfect for the price.
Another highlight of this bad boy is its battery life. With a 28.6Wh power cell, it can last you up to two days on a single charge with moderate usage.
All in all, the 10th-gen iPad offers great value and is a top choice for anyone wanting a capable Apple tablet on the cheap. So, don't wait and score one for less with this deal now!
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: