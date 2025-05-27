Refurbished iPhone 12 from $196

Generous deal makes the 256GB iPad 10 the obvious choice for Apple users on budget

You can save up to $149 on this beautiful device. So, act fast and get one now!

A close-up of the iPad 10.
If you're looking for a new iPad that won't break the bank, chances are you're eyeing the latest 11-inch iPad. However, while it's a powerful tablet, you might want to check out the older model instead.

Right now, Amazon is offering a generous $149 discount on the iPad 10 in Silver, bringing the price of the 256GB model to under $350. Just be sure to act fast and take advantage of this offer now, as only a few units are left in stock and this deal may expire any minute

Apple iPad (10th Generation, 256GB, Silver): Save $149!

$149 off (30%)
The Silver-colored iPad 10 with 256GB of storage selling for $149 off its price. This lets you get one for just under $350. With its speedy performance and a gorgeous display, this tablet is a top pick for Apple users who need a reliable device without overspending. Only a few units are left, so don't hesitate!
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPad (10th Generation, 256GB, Blue): Save $103!

$103 off (21%)
Alternatively, you can go for the model in Blue. This bad boy is selling for $103 off and can be yours for just under $397.
Buy at Amazon


If the Silver-colored model is already sold out by the time you tap the offer button, feel free to go for the Blue one instead. This handsome fella is also discounted, with a $103 price cut, bringing it down to just under $397.

Having been released in 2022, this tablet has been around for a while now, so you might think it's not up to the task of providing you with entertainment and handling your day-to-day activities. However, in reality, it's still a pretty capable device.

Rocking a capable A14 Bionic chip, it tackles everyday tasks like web browsing and video streaming without breaking a sweat. And with its 10.9-inch Liquid Retina LCD display, which packs a high 2360 x 1640 resolution, it delivers a pleasant viewing experience with vibrant colors.

But great visuals and solid performance mean nothing without good battery life. That's why this tablet boasts a 28.6Wh battery, which offers up to two days of usage on one charge.

All in all, the iPad 10 is still worth getting and is a must-have at its current price on Amazon. So, don't dilly-dally! Tap the offer button in this article and get one at a bargain price now!
