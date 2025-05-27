Generous deal makes the 256GB iPad 10 the obvious choice for Apple users on budget

Apple iPad (10th Generation, 256GB, Silver): Save $149! $149 off (30%) The Silver-colored iPad 10 with 256GB of storage selling for $149 off its price. This lets you get one for just under $350. With its speedy performance and a gorgeous display, this tablet is a top pick for Apple users who need a reliable device without overspending. Only a few units are left, so don't hesitate! Buy at Amazon Apple iPad (10th Generation, 256GB, Blue): Save $103! $103 off (21%) Alternatively, you can go for the model in Blue. This bad boy is selling for $103 off and can be yours for just under $397. Buy at Amazon

If the Silver-colored model is already sold out by the time you tap the offer button, feel free to go for the Blue one instead. This handsome fella is also discounted, with a $103 price cut, bringing it down to just under $397.Having been released in 2022, this tablet has been around for a while now, so you might think it's not up to the task of providing you with entertainment and handling your day-to-day activities. However, in reality, it's still a pretty capable device.Rocking a capable A14 Bionic chip, it tackles everyday tasks like web browsing and video streaming without breaking a sweat. And with its 10.9-inch Liquid Retina LCD display, which packs a high 2360 x 1640 resolution, it delivers a pleasant viewing experience with vibrant colors.But great visuals and solid performance mean nothing without good battery life. That's why this tablet boasts a 28.6Wh battery, which offers up to two days of usage on one charge.All in all, the iPad 10 is still worth getting and is a must-have at its current price on Amazon. So, don't dilly-dally! Tap the offer button in this article and get one at a bargain price now!