Google Pixel Watch 2 at Best Buy - $349.99!
Weekly Discussion
Weekly Discussion
Do you think seven years of software support on the Pixel 8 is overkill?

Save $80 on the Apple iPad 10.2-inch (9th Gen) at these merchants

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Save $80 on the Apple iPad 10.2-inch (9th Gen) at these merchants
Like it or not, Apple’s tablets rarely get discounted. Even older models like the 10.2-inch Apple iPad (2021) don’t receive big markdowns often enough. Fortunately, that’s not the case right now, for not one but two retailers – Amazon and Walmart – offer this old but gold tablet with a sweet $80 discount.

So, if you’re looking for an Apple tablet that provides good performance at a bargain price, safely pick one of these deals. Although released in 2021, the 9th Gen iPad is still worth buying in 2023, especially if you’re on a limited budget.

The iPad 10.2-inch is now $80 cheaper at Amazon

Right now, you can get the 9th Gen Apple iPad with a 10.2-inch display, released in 2021, at a discounted price on Amazon. The retailer sells the Apple device with a sweet $80 discount.
$80 off (24%)
Buy at Amazon

The 64GB iPad 10.2-inch is $80 off at Walmart, too

The 64GB Wi-Fi iPad of 2021 is also available at $80 off at Walmart. So, if you're looking for an affordable Apple tablet, pick the 9th Gen slate at this retailer and save $80.
$80 off (24%)
$249
$329
Buy at Walmart

True, the Apple device isn't one of the best tablets you can buy right now. Still, its A13 Bionic chip should still be good enough to handle most everyday tasks without hiccups. Complementing the impressive performance (for its age) is a 10.2-inch LCD display with a 60Hz refresh rate and 2160 x 1620 resolution.

While it’s not equipped with the latest and greatest display technology, primarily due to its somewhat advanced age, the Apple iPad 10.2-inch produces pretty accurate colors. That’s because it supports True Tone technology, which adjusts the color temperature based on the surrounding ambient light.

Ideal for casual web browsing and video streaming, the iPad is also suitable for online meetings and other light work-related tasks. The 12MP front camera with Center Stage will keep you in focus. It ensures no weird angles or clipped heads are present, helping you rock important presentations or board meetings.

Apple advertises its tablet as having a long battery life, keeping the lights on for up to 10 hours on a single charge. Of course, we’ve put it to the test and can confirm that this is correct. However, you can actually get up to 11 hours and 40 minutes of non-stop video streaming on a single charge.

In all, while the 9th Gen iPad 10.2-inch certainly isn’t the latest Apple tablet money can buy, it’s still good enough to meet your needs. If you’re an iOS user in search of a new slate on a bargain, this one might do it.
Follow PhoneArena on Google News

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Latest News

Google Keep on Android expands text formatting support to older notes
Google Keep on Android expands text formatting support to older notes
Declining lead times for iPhone 15 series means sales are weakening says analyst
Declining lead times for iPhone 15 series means sales are weakening says analyst
Google Wallet now lets you share your boarding passes with a web or app link
Google Wallet now lets you share your boarding passes with a web or app link
Can you guess where an ex-ASML employee, accused of stealing chip-making IP, ended up? (not jail)
Can you guess where an ex-ASML employee, accused of stealing chip-making IP, ended up? (not jail)
Feeling the heat from Pixel 8, Galaxy S24 could steal its headlining features
Feeling the heat from Pixel 8, Galaxy S24 could steal its headlining features
iPhone 15 Pro Max 5X Portrait: Is it better than 3X or 2X for people photos?
iPhone 15 Pro Max 5X Portrait: Is it better than 3X or 2X for people photos?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless