Save $80 on the Apple iPad 10.2-inch (9th Gen) at these merchants
Like it or not, Apple’s tablets rarely get discounted. Even older models like the 10.2-inch Apple iPad (2021) don’t receive big markdowns often enough. Fortunately, that’s not the case right now, for not one but two retailers – Amazon and Walmart – offer this old but gold tablet with a sweet $80 discount.
True, the Apple device isn't one of the best tablets you can buy right now. Still, its A13 Bionic chip should still be good enough to handle most everyday tasks without hiccups. Complementing the impressive performance (for its age) is a 10.2-inch LCD display with a 60Hz refresh rate and 2160 x 1620 resolution.
Ideal for casual web browsing and video streaming, the iPad is also suitable for online meetings and other light work-related tasks. The 12MP front camera with Center Stage will keep you in focus. It ensures no weird angles or clipped heads are present, helping you rock important presentations or board meetings.
Apple advertises its tablet as having a long battery life, keeping the lights on for up to 10 hours on a single charge. Of course, we’ve put it to the test and can confirm that this is correct. However, you can actually get up to 11 hours and 40 minutes of non-stop video streaming on a single charge.
In all, while the 9th Gen iPad 10.2-inch certainly isn’t the latest Apple tablet money can buy, it’s still good enough to meet your needs. If you’re an iOS user in search of a new slate on a bargain, this one might do it.
So, if you’re looking for an Apple tablet that provides good performance at a bargain price, safely pick one of these deals. Although released in 2021, the 9th Gen iPad is still worth buying in 2023, especially if you’re on a limited budget.
While it’s not equipped with the latest and greatest display technology, primarily due to its somewhat advanced age, the Apple iPad 10.2-inch produces pretty accurate colors. That’s because it supports True Tone technology, which adjusts the color temperature based on the surrounding ambient light.
