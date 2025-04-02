Apple’s iOS 18.4 bug delays AirPods Max update that was supposed to finally justify its high price
Towards the end of March, we reported that Apple was finally getting ready to make the $549 AirPods Max worth their high-end price tag. The promised firmware update for the USB-C version of the headphones was set to unlock lossless and ultra-low latency audio over a wired connection. Unfortunately, it looks like users will have to wait a little longer.
The firmware will also enable ultra-low latency playback, improving the experience for professionals working in apps like Logic Pro or those mixing audio with Personalized Spatial Audio and head tracking.
The rollout of the long-awaited firmware (build 7E99) is currently on hold due to a bug in iOS 18.4. Although the firmware is technically live on Apple’s servers, affected users aren’t able to download or install it on their USB-C AirPods Max units. The company has updated its support webpage to say the new software is now “coming soon.”
While Apple says the feature is coming soon, there is no clear date.
The update that was supposed to make the new AirPods Max worth it
The update, when it does arrive, will bring support for 24-bit, 48kHz lossless audio when used with Apple’s USB-C to 3.5mm audio cable. This marks a major shift as it’s the first time AirPods Max will support uncompressed audio over a wired connection.
For gamers and livestreamers, the improvements could be just as significant. Apple claims that the new wired mode brings lag down to match the responsiveness of built-in speakers on its other devices.
iOS 18.4 bug puts the brakes on the upgrade
Developer Aaron Peris was the first to spot the issue. The firmware itself is present and available on Apple’s backend, but the iOS 18.4 software — which is required to enable the update — fails to push the firmware to the headphones.
The problem appears to only affect the new USB-C model. Owners of the older Lightning-based AirPods Max shouldn't expect any of these new features, as Apple has confirmed they will remain exclusive to the newer version.
Updating AirPods Max firmware has always been a bit of a black box. Apple’s instructions are vague: connect your AirPods to a device running the latest software, plug them in, and wait nearby. There’s no button to force an update. Given how automatic and invisible this process is, it’s easy to see how a bug like this could go unnoticed at first.
