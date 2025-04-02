Apple’s iOS 18.4 bug delays AirPods Max update that was supposed to finally justify its high price

The update that was supposed to make the new AirPods Max worth it









For gamers and livestreamers, the improvements could be just as significant. Apple claims that the new wired mode brings lag down to match the responsiveness of built-in speakers on its other devices.



iOS 18.4 bug puts the brakes on the upgrade

Developer iOS 18 .4 software — which is required to enable the update — fails to push the firmware to the headphones. The firmware will also enable ultra-low latency playback, improving the experience for professionals working in apps like Logic Pro or those mixing audio with Personalized Spatial Audio and head tracking.For gamers and livestreamers, the improvements could be just as significant. Apple claims that the new wired mode brings lag down to match the responsiveness of built-in speakers on its other devices.Developer Aaron Peris was the first to spot the issue . The firmware itself is present and available on Apple’s backend, but the.4 software — which is required to enable the update — fails to push the firmware to the headphones.





The problem appears to only affect the new USB-C model. Owners of the older Lightning-based AirPods Max shouldn't expect any of these new features, as Apple has confirmed they will remain exclusive to the newer version.



Updating AirPods Max firmware has always been a bit of a black box. Apple’s instructions are vague: connect your AirPods to a device running the latest software, plug them in, and wait nearby. There’s no button to force an update. Given how automatic and invisible this process is, it’s easy to see how a bug like this could go unnoticed at first.