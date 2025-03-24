Apple AirPods Max to get an update next month that will finally make them worth their high price tag

For music professionals using applications like Logic Pro, the integration of lossless and ultra-low latency audio will be beneficial. The USB-C connection will reportedly make these headphones unique in their ability to create and mix in Personalized Spatial Audio with head tracking. High-quality audio and minimal delay should make recording and mixing easy.Gamers and livestreamers can also anticipate benefits from the reduced audio lag, which Apple states will match the responsiveness of built-in speakers on its other devices, potentially leading to a more engaging experience.





It should be noted that the ability to create and mix in Personalized Spatial Audio requires Logic Pro for Mac and an iPhone with a TrueDepth camera for profile setup, which then syncs across compatible Apple devices. Either way, it's nice to see Apple stepping up its efforts to improve the audio capabilities of its premium headphones for a wide range of users. AirPods Max users will be happy to know that their initial investment is reaping some rewards in the form of a software update. This will make the product work much better and turn it into a more attractive option for those that are considering buying one.