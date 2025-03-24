Apple AirPods Max to get an update next month that will finally make them worth their high price tag
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Apple will soon bring lossless and ultra-low latency audio to its AirPods Max headphones through an upcoming software update. This enhancement will enable uncompressed audio and reduced audio delay, benefiting both general listening and professional audio work. The update, according to the company, will allow users to experience high-quality sound via the USB-C cable, with music creators seeing improvements in various aspects of their workflow.
For music professionals using applications like Logic Pro, the integration of lossless and ultra-low latency audio will be beneficial. The USB-C connection will reportedly make these headphones unique in their ability to create and mix in Personalized Spatial Audio with head tracking. High-quality audio and minimal delay should make recording and mixing easy.
Gamers and livestreamers can also anticipate benefits from the reduced audio lag, which Apple states will match the responsiveness of built-in speakers on its other devices, potentially leading to a more engaging experience.
The free firmware update is scheduled for April, coinciding with the release of new operating system versions for Apple devices, such as iOS 18.4, iPadOS 18.4, and macOS Sequoia 15.4. This update will be for USB-C equipped AirPods Max, which normally retail for $549 USD if purchased directly from Apple, but is available for a discount on Amazon at the time of publishing this article (see widget above). The USB-C to 3.5 mm audio cable is available for purchase directly from Apple for $39 USD.
AirPods Max will gain support for 24-bit, 48 kHz lossless audio, aiming to reproduce sound with high fidelity. This will also apply to Personalized Spatial Audio for a more accurate and immersive experience. Apple Music is reported to offer a significant library of songs in this higher quality that you'll be able to enjoy with your AirPods Max.
Song played with lossless audio via Apple Music. | Image credit — Apple
It should be noted that the ability to create and mix in Personalized Spatial Audio requires Logic Pro for Mac and an iPhone with a TrueDepth camera for profile setup, which then syncs across compatible Apple devices. Either way, it's nice to see Apple stepping up its efforts to improve the audio capabilities of its premium headphones for a wide range of users. AirPods Max users will be happy to know that their initial investment is reaping some rewards in the form of a software update. This will make the product work much better and turn it into a more attractive option for those that are considering buying one.
