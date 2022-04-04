 Apple starts testing iOS 16 on devices later than usual - PhoneArena

iOS Apple

Apple starts testing iOS 16 on devices later than usual

Daniel Petrov
By
Apple starts testing iOS 16
Apple has started testing the iOS 16 update on the runup to the WWDC 2022 event unveiling in June, but for some reason the first references of visits from devices running it have now appeared much later than those on iOS 15, not to mention previous iOS editions.

While the first website visits with devices on the yet-unreleased at the time iOS 15 were recorded at the end of March by LetemSvetemApplem, the first iOS 16 ones are coming at the beginning of April. Before iOS 15, devices running Apple's annual iOS update that is revealed in June at the WWDC, were appearing as early as January of the same year.


Apple will have to retool the iOS 16 interface a bit to account for the iPhone 14 Pro models that are expected to come without a notch but with a punch hole and a pill-shaped cutout that will be housing the Face ID components and the selfie camera. 

There could also be new display resolutions as well as a number of new interface visuals to account for the increased screen real estate on the iPhone 14 crop, so Apple may be taking its sweet time developing iOS 16 to fit all those component changes and take good advantage of them, too.

