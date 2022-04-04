Apple starts testing iOS 16 on devices later than usual

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





While the first website visits with devices on the yet-unreleased at the time iOS 15 were recorded at the end of March by LetemSvetemApplem , the first iOS 16 ones are coming at the beginning of April. Before iOS 15, devices running Apple's annual iOS update that is revealed in June at the WWDC, were appearing as early as January of the same year.









Apple will have to retool the iOS 16 interface a bit to account for the iPhone 14 Pro models that are expected to come without a notch but with a punch hole and a pill-shaped cutout that will be housing the Face ID components and the selfie camera.





There could also be new display resolutions as well as a number of new interface visuals to account for the increased screen real estate on the iPhone 14 crop, so Apple may be taking its sweet time developing iOS 16 to fit all those component changes and take good advantage of them, too.







New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up