Tipster says to expect WWDC 2022 to kick off June 6th in front of a live audience

Tipster Jon Prosser said today that he is hearing that Apple will be holding the WWDC 2022 developer conference starting on Monday, June 6th. Last year's conference kicked off on June 7th, 2021, which also was a Monday. Unlike last year's event though, which was streamed to interested viewers, this year's event is expected to feature a live audience.









If Prosser's sources are correct, WWDC 2022 will be held in front of an actual living, breathing audience for the first time since the 2019 developer conference. Traditionally, WWDC runs for as long as five days which means that the 2022 conference could end on June 10th.







The event should include chats about iOS 16, iPadOS 16, watchOS 9, tvOS 16, and macOS 13. We also could get a quick peek at Apple's mixed reality (AR/VR) headset although that doesn't seem to be as much of a sure thing as thought months ago. More likely, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the device will be unveiled later this year and released early in 2023.







You can usually view the WWDC live stream from the Apple website, the Apple Channel on YouTube, and the Apple Developer app that can be downloaded on your iPhone and iPad.