 Tipster says to expect WWDC 2022 to kick off June 6th in front of a live audience - PhoneArena

Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Clear notifications Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Clear notifications Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

 View
Ukraine Crisis Relief
The war in Ukraine: lending a hand and PhoneArena’s stand
iOS Apple

Tipster says to expect WWDC 2022 to kick off June 6th in front of a live audience

Alan Friedman
By @wolfcallsputs
1
Tipster says to expect WWDC 2022 to kick off June 6th in front of a live audience
Tipster Jon Prosser said today that he is hearing that Apple will be holding the WWDC 2022 developer conference starting on Monday, June 6th. Last year's conference kicked off on June 7th, 2021, which also was a Monday. Unlike last year's event though, which was streamed to interested viewers, this year's event is expected to feature a live audience.

Earlier this month, Google announced that its annual developer conference, Google I/O, will be held Wednesday, May 11th through Thursday, May 12th. Google also streamed the event last year but will hold it this year in front of a live audience consisting of Google employees and partners. While the cost of a ducat to see Google I/O used to cost as much as $1,150, this year Google employees will get to see the event live for free.

If Prosser's sources are correct, WWDC 2022 will be held in front of an actual living, breathing audience for the first time since the 2019 developer conference. Traditionally, WWDC runs for as long as five days which means that the 2022 conference could end on June 10th.

The event should include chats about iOS 16, iPadOS 16, watchOS 9, tvOS 16, and macOS 13. We also could get a quick peek at Apple's mixed reality (AR/VR) headset although that doesn't seem to be as much of a sure thing as thought months ago. More likely, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the device will be unveiled later this year and released early in 2023.

You can usually view the WWDC live stream from the Apple website, the Apple Channel on YouTube, and the Apple Developer app that can be downloaded on your iPhone and iPad.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO
Loading Comments...

Latest News

iPhone 14 Pro Max: The modern-day "Nokia" flagship that Android never had?
by Martin Filipov,  2
iPhone 14 Pro Max: The modern-day "Nokia" flagship that Android never had?
Discover Samsung sales: the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is deeply discounted today
by Daniel Petrov,  1
Discover Samsung sales: the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is deeply discounted today
Apple's plan to allow alternative payment platforms for Dutch dating apps is reportedly rejected
by Alan Friedman,  0
Apple's plan to allow alternative payment platforms for Dutch dating apps is reportedly rejected
Delayed March update failed to solve connectivity issues for many hopeful Pixel 6 users
by Alan Friedman,  8
Delayed March update failed to solve connectivity issues for many hopeful Pixel 6 users
Leak says Sony's long-rumored 1.1-inch smartphone camera sensor is being tested
by Alan Friedman,  5
Leak says Sony's long-rumored 1.1-inch smartphone camera sensor is being tested
Next three Fitbit smartwatches seemingly won't run Wear OS
by Anam Hamid,  0
Next three Fitbit smartwatches seemingly won't run Wear OS
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless