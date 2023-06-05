Apple introduces Journaling app for iOS

As previously rumored , as part of iOS 17's set of new features that were announced today during today's World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC), Apple has introduced a new app geared towards journaling. The app is aptly named "Journal" and it is being touted as the "new way to appreciate life's moments."





The Journal app for iPhone will use on-device machine learning throughout the day and provide suggestions and ideas to write about. The personalized suggestions will come from recent activity in your contacts, location, music, photos, podcasts, and workout apps, and provide scheduled notifications to remind you when it's time to write.





Research suggests that journaling can be very beneficial on our mental health, with recent studies suggesting that writing down our experiences can help greatly reduce anxiety and even the amount of sick days we take off work . Additionally expressive writing and gratitude journaling has been known to promote self-acceptance and increase cognitive processing.







