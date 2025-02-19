Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!

Apple Intelligence may be behind, but iPhones can now do this trick too

By
1comment
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
iOS Apple Google iPhone
Header image of Google Lens working on an iPhone
Google Lens is getting a significant upgrade on iPhone, making visual search easier and more informative. This update brings a new way to search directly from your screen and enhances AI-powered search results. Let's delve into what this means for your daily browsing.

Google Lens is a tool that lets you search using images. It's been around for a while, and people already use it for a staggering 20 billion visual searches every month. Think of it as a super-powered visual search engine. Now, Google is making it even more accessible and useful, especially for iPhone users. They are introducing two key improvements.

First, a new feature lets you select anything on your screen—whether it's text, an image, or part of a video—and instantly search for it using Lens. This works within Chrome and the Google app on iOS. Instead of taking a screenshot and then using Lens, you can now directly select the content with a tap, highlight, or drawing gesture. 


This streamlines the search process significantly. In Chrome, you can access this feature through the three-dot menu and selecting "Search Screen with Google Lens." A Lens icon will also appear in the address bar soon for even quicker access. The same functionality is available in the Google app for iOS via the three-dot menu and "Search this Screen." This new feature is being rolled out globally this week for both Chrome and the Google app on iOS.



Second, Google is boosting the AI behind Lens. Previously, Lens could identify many common objects by comparing them to a massive database. Now, with more advanced AI, Lens can analyze more unique and unusual images. When you search for something less common, Lens will provide an AI Overview. This overview gives you a summary of what Lens sees, along with links to more information.


For example, if you see a car with an unusual design, you can use Lens to snap a photo, and the AI will offer an overview of the car and point you to relevant resources. This AI-powered upgrade is rolling out this week for English-language users in regions where AI Overviews are already available. It will start with the Google app on Android and iOS and will later be available on Chrome for both desktop and mobile.

These changes could make a big difference in how we find information online. Imagine quickly searching for a product you see in a video or getting instant details about a landmark while reading an article. It could change how we interact with digital content.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Verizon customers will face financial consequences because of the company's short-sightedness
Verizon customers will face financial consequences because of the company's short-sightedness
T-Mobile users can get iPhone 16 for the price of a budget phone (no new line) [UPDATED]
T-Mobile users can get iPhone 16 for the price of a budget phone (no new line) [UPDATED]
There has never been a worse time to be a T-Mobile customer with a OnePlus phone
There has never been a worse time to be a T-Mobile customer with a OnePlus phone
This Verizon customer used a simple trick to get a big monthly rate discount, and so could you
This Verizon customer used a simple trick to get a big monthly rate discount, and so could you
Sticking with T-Mobile? These users say it all comes down to one thing
Sticking with T-Mobile? These users say it all comes down to one thing
Samsung Galaxy tri-foldable only available in select markets, will not feature crease improvements
Samsung Galaxy tri-foldable only available in select markets, will not feature crease improvements

Latest News

Google TV continues to bleed free channels, but there’s some good news too
Google TV continues to bleed free channels, but there’s some good news too
Verizon customers will face financial consequences because of the company's short-sightedness
Verizon customers will face financial consequences because of the company's short-sightedness
Affordable Pixel 7a is a true budget delight at 34% off
Affordable Pixel 7a is a true budget delight at 34% off
Samsung Galaxy tri-foldable only available in select markets, will not feature crease improvements
Samsung Galaxy tri-foldable only available in select markets, will not feature crease improvements
Do not install Android 15 on your Motorola phone
Do not install Android 15 on your Motorola phone
Pixel users will soon converse with Google Search's AI Mode to get answers from the home screen
Pixel users will soon converse with Google Search's AI Mode to get answers from the home screen
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless