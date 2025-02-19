Apple Intelligence may be behind, but iPhones can now do this trick too
Google Lens is getting a significant upgrade on iPhone, making visual search easier and more informative. This update brings a new way to search directly from your screen and enhances AI-powered search results. Let's delve into what this means for your daily browsing.
Google Lens is a tool that lets you search using images. It's been around for a while, and people already use it for a staggering 20 billion visual searches every month. Think of it as a super-powered visual search engine. Now, Google is making it even more accessible and useful, especially for iPhone users. They are introducing two key improvements.
Second, Google is boosting the AI behind Lens. Previously, Lens could identify many common objects by comparing them to a massive database. Now, with more advanced AI, Lens can analyze more unique and unusual images. When you search for something less common, Lens will provide an AI Overview. This overview gives you a summary of what Lens sees, along with links to more information.
First, a new feature lets you select anything on your screen—whether it's text, an image, or part of a video—and instantly search for it using Lens. This works within Chrome and the Google app on iOS. Instead of taking a screenshot and then using Lens, you can now directly select the content with a tap, highlight, or drawing gesture.
Search your screen on Chrome iOS. | Image credit — Google
This streamlines the search process significantly. In Chrome, you can access this feature through the three-dot menu and selecting "Search Screen with Google Lens." A Lens icon will also appear in the address bar soon for even quicker access. The same functionality is available in the Google app for iOS via the three-dot menu and "Search this Screen." This new feature is being rolled out globally this week for both Chrome and the Google app on iOS.
Search your screen on the iOS Google app. | Image credit — Google
AI Overviews on more searches. | Image credit — Google
For example, if you see a car with an unusual design, you can use Lens to snap a photo, and the AI will offer an overview of the car and point you to relevant resources. This AI-powered upgrade is rolling out this week for English-language users in regions where AI Overviews are already available. It will start with the Google app on Android and iOS and will later be available on Chrome for both desktop and mobile.
These changes could make a big difference in how we find information online. Imagine quickly searching for a product you see in a video or getting instant details about a landmark while reading an article. It could change how we interact with digital content.
