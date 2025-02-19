Apple Intelligence may be behind, but iPhones can now do this trick too









This streamlines the search process significantly. In Chrome, you can access this feature through the three-dot menu and selecting "Search Screen with Google Lens." A Lens icon will also appear in the address bar soon for even quicker access. The same functionality is available in the Google app for iOS via the three-dot menu and "Search this Screen." This new feature is being rolled out globally this week for both Chrome and the Google app on iOS.





Second, Google is boosting the AI behind Lens. Previously, Lens could identify many common objects by comparing them to a massive database. Now, with more advanced AI, Lens can analyze more unique and unusual images. When you search for something less common, Lens will provide an AI Overview. This overview gives you a summary of what Lens sees, along with links to more information.









For example, if you see a car with an unusual design, you can use Lens to snap a photo, and the AI will offer an overview of the car and point you to relevant resources. This AI-powered upgrade is rolling out this week for English-language users in regions where AI Overviews are already available. It will start with the Google app on Android and iOS and will later be available on Chrome for both desktop and mobile.



These changes could make a big difference in how we find information online. Imagine quickly searching for a product you see in a video or getting instant details about a landmark while reading an article. It could change how we interact with digital content.