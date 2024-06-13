Apple Intelligence is for the rest of us – 'us' meaning those with an $999 iPhone 15 Pro
In this episode of the PhoneArena Show podcast, Rad and Vic go through the notable announcements Apple made at WWDC '24. The company came at us with a barrage of new features across iOS 18, iPadOS 18, macOS, visionOS 2 and more. Check out our hub page to learn all there's to know about Apple's upcoming iOS 18 release!
However, by far the biggest unveiling was that of AI (Apple Intelligence), which, while admittedly super-cool, is also notable because of Apple calling it "AI for the rest of us". "Us," in this case, meaning those with an iPhone 15 Pro and later!
Much will be written about Apple's take on the current generation of generative AI features, but in the meantime, enjoy episode 6 of the PhoneArena Show, where Vic and I dissect this year's WWDC and try to figure out what Apple's new slogan means for you, for us, and the world!
