Apple Intelligence is for the rest of us – 'us' meaning those with an $999 iPhone 15 Pro

By
In this episode of the PhoneArena Show podcast, Rad and Vic go through the notable announcements Apple made at WWDC '24. The company came at us with a barrage of new features across iOS 18, iPadOS 18, macOS, visionOS 2 and more. Check out our hub page to learn all there's to know about Apple's upcoming iOS 18 release!

However, by far the biggest unveiling was that of AI (Apple Intelligence), which, while admittedly super-cool, is also notable because of Apple calling it "AI for the rest of us". "Us," in this case, meaning those with an iPhone 15 Pro and later!

Much will be written about Apple's take on the current generation of generative AI features, but in the meantime, enjoy episode 6 of the PhoneArena Show, where Vic and I dissect this year's WWDC and try to figure out what Apple's new slogan means for you, for us, and the world!
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/34-200/Radoslav-S.jpg
Rad Slavov Editor-in-chief, Reviewer and Author
Rad Slavov is the Editor-in-Chief at PhoneArena. He joined the media in 2008, right on the cusp of the modern smartphone revolution. Through time and perseverance, he amassed a great deal of knowledge and industry know-how, allowing him to guide and organize the company's growing line-up of talented content creators and ever-expanding content portfolio.

FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless