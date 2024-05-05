Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
Report: Apple to mass produce foldable Mac Book in 2025, foldable iPhone in 2026
Haitong International Securities analyst Jeff Pu released a report to clients that was seen by 9to5Mac. The report states that Apple will start mass production of a 20.3-inch foldable device late next year with a foldable iPhone coming in 2026. Pu says that Apple is considering two different internal screen sizes for the foldable iPhone, 7.9 inches and 8.3 inches. The note dovetails with a previous report from TF International analyst Ming-Chi Kuo who said back in March that a 20,3-inch foldable MacBook was in development.

While Kuo called for the hybrid foldable from Apple to enter mass production in 2027, as we noted above, Pu says that the device will go into mass production in late 2025. Ross Young, CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) and a highly accurate leaker, also has called for Apple to produce a 20-inch foldable device with a release in 2026 or 2027. When you have three analysts all saying nearly the same thing, the old saying, "Where there's smoke there's fire," comes into play.

And while he is not an analyst, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the news agency's Chief Correspondent for Apple and other tech, is about as close to being an Apple insider as anyone could be. Gurman has said in the past that the tech giant is "exploring a dual-screen, foldable MacBook/iPad hybrid." And recently the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) published a patent application filed by Apple last October detailing a hinge that would be used with a foldable Apple device.

Pu's note to clients might explain why his timeline calls for Apple to start mass production of its first foldable device a little earlier than Kuo and Young were thinking. Pu says that Apple has "accelerated" its work on foldable devices noting that he sees "increasing visibility" of Apple's foldable devices based on supply chain checks. The analyst says that the foldable would target the "ultra high-end market."

