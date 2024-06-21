Apple will show Huawei a clean pair of heels, but the iPhone will fail in China: here's why

On chips, chip foundries and UV machines

Recommended Stories

Okay, now let's have some analysis!



Huawei's success made people across the world smile

And then…



Huawei wiped the smile off of some US officials

Dawn of the rise of the glimpse of Huawei's resurrection

Okay, that's a direct reference to the "Rise of the Planet of the Apes" and the "Dawn of the Planet of the Apes" flicks.



Huawei Mate 60 Pro

The future is uncertainly certain

their thing