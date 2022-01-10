Apple tipped to prepare the HomePod mini for its global debut

Apple tipped to prepare the HomePod mini for its global debut0
Swedish site Teknivecka has been tipped by people who received the HomePod mini to test it in the country (via 9to5mac). There’s even a video showing how the HomePod mini performs is Swedish languages, and judging by what the website reports, it doesn’t seem to be ready for prime time yet.
Swedish language is not yet officially supported and according to Teknivecka, this could be a couple of months away since Siri still has troubles answering questions even after eight weeks of testing.
Recently, Apple added Russian and Dutch language support, but only on the HomePod for the moment. Furthermore, Thai site AppleForward reports that an official HomePod mini page has been added on Apple’s website, it’s just that it now redirects users to the accessories page.
All these reports point to one thing: Apple is readying the HomePod mini for a global launch. It’s only a matter of time before the Cupertino giant starts brining its smallest smart speaker to more countries.
