Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View
Accessories iOS Apple

Apple tipped to prepare the HomePod mini for its global debut

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
Apple tipped to prepare the HomePod mini for its global debut
Apple recently learned that it’s sitting on a potential gold mine, as the HomePod mini helped the Cupertino-based company almost double its smart speaker market share last year. Recent reports coming from Europe point to a bigger plan that’s meant to make the HomePod mini even more popular.

Swedish site Teknivecka has been tipped by people who received the HomePod mini to test it in the country (via 9to5mac). There’s even a video showing how the HomePod mini performs is Swedish languages, and judging by what the website reports, it doesn’t seem to be ready for prime time yet.



Swedish language is not yet officially supported and according to Teknivecka, this could be a couple of months away since Siri still has troubles answering questions even after eight weeks of testing.

Recently, Apple added Russian and Dutch language support, but only on the HomePod for the moment. Furthermore, Thai site AppleForward reports that an official HomePod mini page has been added on Apple’s website, it’s just that it now redirects users to the accessories page.

All these reports point to one thing: Apple is readying the HomePod mini for a global launch. It’s only a matter of time before the Cupertino giant starts brining its smallest smart speaker to more countries.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Android 12-based One UI 4 rolling out to the Samsung Galaxy Fold 5G
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Android 12-based One UI 4 rolling out to the Samsung Galaxy Fold 5G
Stalker hides AirTag in model's coat to track her for hours across bars in New York City
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Stalker hides AirTag in model's coat to track her for hours across bars in New York City
New report supports rumored Galaxy S22 series launch and sale dates
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  0
New report supports rumored Galaxy S22 series launch and sale dates
The most affordable Microsoft Surface Pro 8 models are far cheaper than usual
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
The most affordable Microsoft Surface Pro 8 models are far cheaper than usual
-$200
Poll: Curved screens vs flat screens
by Mariyan Slavov,  7
Poll: Curved screens vs flat screens
Future OLED iPads may land a durable display technology currently reserved for car screens
by Daniel Petrov,  0
Future OLED iPads may land a durable display technology currently reserved for car screens
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless