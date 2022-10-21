Save over $200 on Galaxy S22 Ultra

Apple's HomePod mini is cheaper than ever with 1-year warranty included

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Apple's HomePod mini is cheaper than ever with 1-year warranty included
Because smart speakers have always felt like an afterthought for the world's second-largest smartphone manufacturer and number one smartwatch and tablet vendor, we can't say we're very surprised to see the year ending with no new HomePod models unveiled.

While a few timid rumors do point in the direction of a possible expansion of Apple's Echo and Nest-rivaling product lineup in 2023, the existing HomePod mini could still pique your interest if for some reason you prefer to interact with Siri instead of Alexa and Google Assistant... and you're strapped for cash ahead of the holidays.

Apple HomePod mini

Smart Speaker with Siri Assistance, Space Gray, Open Box, 1-Year Warranty
$32 off (32%)
$67
$99
Buy at eBay

Yes, there is such a thing as an ultra-affordable Apple device, at least if you don't mind taking your business to eBay and dealing with a top-rated seller called Quick Ship Electronics. This currently charges as little as $67 for an "open box" version of a product that's almost never marked down from its already reasonable list price of $99 in brand-new condition.

Open box units are generally a better choice than refurbs, mind you, when shopping on a tight budget, especially if they come with a full 1-year warranty, as is the case here. That's because you're looking at a device that was most likely not used by anyone before you for more than a few days, sold in "maybe slightly distressed" packaging with all original accessories in the box (20W power adapter included) and its factory settings restored.

Unless you're very unlucky, you shouldn't be able to tell the difference between a HomePod mini purchased at 67 bucks in a single space gray color and a completely new, unused, and unopened copy fetching $99 elsewhere, at least at first glance.

Released nearly two years ago, Apple's belated answer to Amazon's Echo and Echo Dot, as well as Google's Nest Audio and Nest Mini, surprisingly became the world's best-selling smart speaker in Q1 2022 before presumably dropping in popularity quite a bit the following quarter.

By no means perfect from a software standpoint as it continues to lack some of the competition's advanced voice skills, the HomePod mini does undeniably pack a lot of power into a very compact body, delivering "room-filling" 360-degree sound without you having to lift a finger. That sounds like a pretty amazing Christmas gift idea for a hardcore Apple fan, don't you think?
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Incredible new flash sale drops the unlocked OnePlus 9 5G to a measly $299
Incredible new flash sale drops the unlocked OnePlus 9 5G to a measly $299
Samsung teams up with Maison Margiela in preparation for a special edition of the Galaxy Z Flip 4
Samsung teams up with Maison Margiela in preparation for a special edition of the Galaxy Z Flip 4
Android Subsystem on Windows 11 gets a limited, but stable release
Android Subsystem on Windows 11 gets a limited, but stable release
Google rolls out new search features to Gmail and Chat
Google rolls out new search features to Gmail and Chat
YouTube just increased the price of its Family plan
YouTube just increased the price of its Family plan
Budget Samsung Galaxy A04e with huge battery is official
Budget Samsung Galaxy A04e with huge battery is official

Popular stories

Google increases Samsung and iPhone trade-in values for Pixel 7, by a lot
Google increases Samsung and iPhone trade-in values for Pixel 7, by a lot
Early Black Friday 'doorbuster' deal makes the Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (Gen 3) too cheap to look away
Early Black Friday 'doorbuster' deal makes the Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (Gen 3) too cheap to look away
Amazfit launches the Falcon smartwatch, a watch designed to break limits
Amazfit launches the Falcon smartwatch, a watch designed to break limits
T-Mobile has three different 5G phones on sale for free with broken trade-ins now
T-Mobile has three different 5G phones on sale for free with broken trade-ins now
Hot new Best Buy sale smashes Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8, Tab S8+, and Tab S8 Ultra prices to pieces
Hot new Best Buy sale smashes Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8, Tab S8+, and Tab S8 Ultra prices to pieces
Another leak corroborates existence of Pixel Ultra but says it'll have a 1-inch sensor
Another leak corroborates existence of Pixel Ultra but says it'll have a 1-inch sensor
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless