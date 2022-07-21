 Apple details how it helps improve users' health with Apple Watch and iPhone with a new report - PhoneArena
Reserve your next Samsung Galaxy device here!

Apple details how it helps improve users' health with Apple Watch and iPhone with a new report

Apple
2
Apple sheds light on how it works to help improve users' health with Apple Watch and iPhone with a n
We've all read those stories starting with "Apple Watch helps find a rare disease..." or "Apple Watch saves the life of...". And, honestly, those are a joy to read: no matter what each person's opinion on the company is, hearing a story about a saved life is something that should always be a reason for us to be pleased, to say the least.

And it's no secret to anyone that health is one of the things Apple mentions in almost any announcement it makes, especially when we're talking about the Apple Watch and the iPhone. It seems Cupertino is serious about its initiatives to improve users' health, and the company has now published a report shedding more light on how Apple has been working to empower people, with its tech, to take health seriously.

Apple publishes a new report detailing how it's worked on helping the health of Apple users


The new report was shared in a press release, and it details different ways in which Apple's tech helps users, developers, and even health organizations to enhance health and research, as well as care. The report centers on the empowerment that Apple's products bring to people.

Of course, another key aspect Apple talks about is privacy, and it doesn't fail to mention that all the work it's been doing in the health-related field has been keeping privacy at the center of all things.

But what has exactly Apple done in health? The report centers on two key categories. The first one describes Apple's focus on health and fitness with the Apple Watch + iPhone and the second talks about Apple's work as a company with different medical institutions and organizations.

Apple Watch and iPhone: a health focus


In the report, Apple underlines several key features of the Apple Watch and the iPhone and shares some interesting data points. For those of you who don't know, the Health app was released back in 2014, and the first Apple Watch came about in 2015. Since then, Cupertino has been working on introducing many health and fitness features to the wearable.

Apple underlines these three main advantages of its health and fitness features:
  • A centralized and secure place to store and view health data
  • Features that enable the Apple watch to be "an intelligent guardian for users' health"
  • Features that help improve users' daily life with healthier habits

The report also talks about the upcoming release of the iOS 16 and watchOS 9 updates in the fall, underlining the focus on 17 areas of health and fitness: from heart health and sleep to mobility and women's health.

We all have read headlines and heard stories about one of the Apple Watch's health-related features helping someone avoid a health issue, or saving someone's life. In case you're curious, the most recent one is about the Apple Watch's irregular heartbeat notifications helping a woman discover she had a rare form of tumor that could have killed her if gone unnoticed.



As you can see in the image above, with iOS 16 and watchOS 9 (to come in the fall) there will be over 150 different types of health data that you can store in the Health app from Apple Watch, iPhone, and even connected third-party apps and devices. On top of that, some institutions in the US, UK, and Canada can also store health records data here.

Apple's focus on helping the medical community


The second main section of the report is focused on Apple's work with the medical community - basically, the company has been supporting research and care.

The report underlines that direct collaboration with the medical community is necessary for health innovation. The key aspects in which Apple has been doing just that are also listed:
  • Building tools to enable researchers to make new scientific discoveries
  • Helping strengthen the physician-patient relationship with meaningful data
  • Collaborating with health organizations to promote a healthy lifestyle
  • Supporting public health initiatives

In the physician-patient relationship department, the company shares that its feature Health Records is now available to patients at over 800 institutions across over 12,000 locations, a pretty significant number, we might add. Health Records make it easy for patients to see their available medical data in the Health app.

Apple also underlines that all of its health-related features have gone through an extensive scientific validation process and have privacy embedded at their core.

Loading Comments...

Latest News

OnePlus shares an OxygenOS 13 teaser video on Twitter
OnePlus shares an OxygenOS 13 teaser video on Twitter
Apple releases iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6, possibly the last versions before iOS and iPadOS 16
Apple releases iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6, possibly the last versions before iOS and iPadOS 16
Instagram now helps you find popular places more easily
Instagram now helps you find popular places more easily
Google releases its new Wallet app for Android and WearOS with an annoying bug for the latter
Google releases its new Wallet app for Android and WearOS with an annoying bug for the latter
The Google Pixel 6a and Pixel Buds Pro are now available for preorder with a bonus
The Google Pixel 6a and Pixel Buds Pro are now available for preorder with a bonus
Samsung executive says foldable phones are about to go mainstream
Samsung executive says foldable phones are about to go mainstream

Popular stories

7 million iPhone users urged to remove these 84 scammy apps charging them quietly
7 million iPhone users urged to remove these 84 scammy apps charging them quietly
Three million+ Android users must delete these apps after Google left them lurking in the Play Store
Three million+ Android users must delete these apps after Google left them lurking in the Play Store
iPhone 15 Pro with USB-C and Periscope zoom camera: The perfect iPhone to make Android users switch?
iPhone 15 Pro with USB-C and Periscope zoom camera: The perfect iPhone to make Android users switch?
Galaxy S22 Ultra periscope camera - creepy threat to your privacy, show photos: Ban long-range zoom?
Galaxy S22 Ultra periscope camera - creepy threat to your privacy, show photos: Ban long-range zoom?
T-Mobile is sparking controversy again with another round of post-Sprint merger layoffs
T-Mobile is sparking controversy again with another round of post-Sprint merger layoffs
The iPhone is losing its biggest edge over Android, what's Apple going to do next?
The iPhone is losing its biggest edge over Android, what's Apple going to do next?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless